Bishop Herman Old Boys Union Games to thrill Alumni and Sports enthusiasts at Madina Sports Complex

The Bishop Herman Old Boys Union (BHOBU) is excited to announce the highly anticipated Bishop Herman Old Boys Union Games, set to take place on Saturday July 6, 2024, at the Madina Sports Complex in Accra.

This annual event, brings together alumni from all over the globe for a day of spirited competition, camaraderie, and celebration of the enduring legacy of Bishop Herman College.

The games, will feature an array of sporting events designed to appeal to a wide range of interests and athletic abilities.

Key highlights of the day, include the much-anticipated football matches, where teams composed of alumni from different year groups, will compete for the coveted BHOBU Football Trophy.

The football matches, are expected to be a major draw, showcasing the talent and teamwork that Bishop Herman College is known for.

In addition to football, the event will also feature a variety of indoor games, providing opportunities for participants to engage in friendly competition in table tennis, chess, and scrabble. These indoor games are designed to ensure that all attendees, regardless of their athletic preference, have the chance to participate and enjoy the day’s festivities.

“We are thrilled to host this year’s Bishop Herman Old Boys Union Games at the Madina Sports Complex,” said Dr. Richard Bayitse (Zato), President of BHOBU. “This event is not just about sports; it’s about reconnecting with old friends, making new ones, and celebrating the spirit of unity and brotherhood that defines our alumni community. We encourage all Old Boys to come out and participate in what promises to be a memorable day.”

The event will kick off at 8:00 AM with an opening ceremony featuring welcome remarks from distinguished alumni and special guests. Throughout the day, food and beverage vendors will be available, offering a variety of refreshments to keep participants and spectators energized.

The BHOBU Games are open to all alumni, their families, and friends of Bishop Herman College. Attendees are encouraged to wear their school colors to show their school spirit and support for the participants.

For more information about the Bishop Herman Old Boys Union Games, including how to register for events and purchase tickets, please visit the BHOBU website at www.bhobu.org or contact the event coordinator at [email protected]

Come, join us for a day of fun, sportsmanship, and nostalgia as we celebrate the rich heritage of Bishop Herman College!

Media Contact:

Sylvester Kwame Mintah

Games Organizing Secretary

Bishop Herman Old Boys Union

Phone: +233240717024

About Bishop Herman Old Boys Union (BHOBU):

The Bishop Herman Old Boys Union is a network of alumni dedicated to supporting the development of Bishop Herman College and fostering a sense of community among former students. BHOBU organizes various events and initiatives aimed at giving back to the college and strengthening alumni connections.