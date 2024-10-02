BusinessMajor 3

The 100 best-performing CEOs in Africa in 2024

The African CEO Magazine will publish the Top 100 CEOs in Africa (Africa’s Top 100 CEOs) annual list in December 2024.

 It is an initiative to profile the Best-Performing CEOs on the continent in the past year. The list is calculated by measuring financial returns during each CEO’s entire tenure and factoring in two assessments of each company’s environmental, social, and governance practices.

 The Africa’s Top 100 CEOs initiative will help drive discussion of how society should measure a business leader’s performance. The goal of the listing is to help promote discussions in the business environment focusing on leadership, growth/return-on-investment, ESG and sustainability across Africa.

According to Jim Collins, the author of the management best seller “Good to Great,” who introduced the flywheel as a metaphor for the enduring power of strong business leadership, “a company achieves excellence by relentlessly pushing a giant heavy flywheel in one direction, turn upon turn, building momentum until a point of breakthrough.”

The power of momentum is evident in the upcoming African CEO Magazine’s 2024 ranking of Africa’s best-performing CEOs–the 100 leaders who have delivered top results on both financial and ESG (environment, social and governance) measures over their entire tenures, which average 10 years.

According to Peter SaSellu, the publisher and editor-in-chief of the magazine, “the editorial team takes into consideration and gives priority to CEOs whose companies are listed on a stock exchange because their companies are regulated.

 In addition, we consider the fact that they are expected to follow strict rules and in some instances, are expected to meet certain reporting international standards, such as good corporate governance, sustainability reporting, accounting, taxation and financial reporting, etc. to meet stakeholder and shareholder expectations.”

“The annual ranking of the top CEOs in Africa will be a definitive list of Who’s Who in corporate Africa. Corporate leaders are addressing the risks while finding the opportunities in digital disruption, the economy, and geopolitical uncertainties,” says Evelyn George associate editor of the magazine.

