The scandalous rise of Ghana’s Army Chief out

On July 1, 2016, Brigadier General Thomas Oppong-Peprah’s career took a decisive turn when he was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General by the Mahama government.

He was assigned the esteemed position of Chief Staff Officer at the Army Headquarters, marking the beginning of a series of calculated moves, setting the stage for his ascension to the pinnacle of the military through what some critics describe as unorthodox means.

There was a situation where lots of senior officers, some with three years to their promotions or retirement were processed by the government to be sent home, however, the decision was seen as senseless as the government had to raise huge sums to pay for the remainder of their tenure in office, as well as the retirement benefits. Their promotions were delayed and they were eventually sent home on retirement, disgruntled.

The political landscape within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) became divided over calls to appoint Oppong-Peprah as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in 2017.

While some advocated for his immediate appointment, citing his perceived role in the party’s 2016 electoral victory, others, labelled as doves, opposed it, emphasizing the need for stability within the military.

Subsequently, the Akufo-Addo government appointed Brig Gen Oppong-Peprah as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) South in February 2017.

Just a year later, on January 8, 2019, he assumed the position of Chief of Staff (General Headquarters) and received a promotion to the rank of Major General.

The appointment as Chief of Staff, raised eyebrows as it involved a deviation from Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) ethics, which traditionally prohibits the reduction of an officer in the appointment hierarchy.

Rear Admiral Moses Beick-Baffour, the then Chief of Staff at GHQ (intake 24), experienced a humiliating removal from his post, assuming the role of Commandant at Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFSC) under Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah (intake 26).

Concurrently, the government orchestrated the departure of Generals senior to Oppong-Peprah through the creation of four defence attaché posts, leading to overseas postings for seasoned generals such as Brig Gen N Kporku, Brig Gen CB Alhassan, Brig Gen CK Gyasensir, and Air Comdre JSK Dzamefe.

In a similar vein, Brig Gen F Ofori (intake 25), appointed as Commandant of Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) alongside Oppong-Peprah, faced a deliberate delay in promotion, ensuring Oppong-Peprah’s seniority advantage.

The controversial manoeuvres instigated by Oppong-Peprah have instilled fear among the military rank and file, with the perception that anyone could be sacrificed in his pursuit of the top position.

As Chief of Staff, Oppong-Peprah oversaw his seniors, including the Commandant of the Military Academy Training Schools (MATS) Maj Gen William Omane-Agyekum (intake 24), R/Admr M Beick Baffour (intake 24) Comdt GAFCSC, Maj Gen F Ofori (intake 25) Commandant KAIPTC, and Brig Gen M Akpatsu Cons GMA (intake 23).

These strategic moves were orchestrated to pave the way for Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah’s eventual appointment as the COAS. Orchestrations to malign Major General William Omane Agyekum, including misconduct allegations, were part of the agenda to clear the path. The allegation was never investigated.

Maj Gen Omane-Agyekum’s forced retirement after three years as Commandant MATS, at the age of 59, raised concerns, especially as he had four more years left until mandatory retirement at 63. This move facilitated Oppong-Peprah’s ascent to the COAS position by replacing Maj Gen William Ayamdo, who retired after three years of his fixed term.

The government extended the tenure of Oppong-Peprah’s colleague Service Chief CAS AVM F Hanson for a fourth year, normalizing the intended extension for Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah, who has direct access to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo more the various Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) namely Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa and Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, he had served under.

The rapid ascent of Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah has come at the cost of discontent and bitterness among his seniors, some of whom left on retirement with lingering pain. The recent public display of anger by Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah on national television has not garnered sympathy from military personnel, with some suggesting it serves as a karmic experience for the abrupt disruptions he caused to others’ careers.

His remarkable rise through the military hierarchy, encompassing roles as GOC, COS, and COAS, which would ordinarily take a high-flier nine years, was accomplished in just seven years, from January 2017 to January 2024.

Meanwhile, a security analyst, Colonel (rtd) Festus Aboagye, has opined that the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Oppong-Peprah, should have refrained from responding to speculations about his alleged rejection of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) appointment.

Addressing soldiers at Burma Camp on Monday, January 15, Major General Oppong-Peprah dismissed the growing speculations about his alleged rejection of the CDS appointment as “unfounded.”

He also expressed concern over the “unwarranted attacks” directed at him saying “The name Oppong-Preprah is stirring stomachs and heads and creating fear in people. I don’t understand why and so I have been attacked and they keep attacking me.

“Even this morning just before I got here, a publication was sent to me where it is being indicated that I have refused to accept the appointment of CDS and as a result, there is a stop in the military shakeup.”

Major General Oppong-Peprah emphasized his resilience and defiance in the face of these accusations: “I have been taken to juju people and all that. We have pictures of it. In fact, it was one of the military police gentlemen who brought me pictures. But I am still standing here, I am not dead and I will not die. If you can’t cope with what I do, just sit down and zip up. That is all.”

Attributing the hostility towards him to jealousy, the General highlighted the army’s collective achievements under his leadership:

“For the past four years together, teamwork we have achieved so much and people are jealous of us. That is all. I did not do it, we did it as an army together with my staff officers and everyone. Commanding officers team going to Bundase and adding to whatever we are doing over there. It is teamwork, it is not me, Oppong-Preprah so don’t attack me,” he added.

He denied being Akyem but a proud Bono man from Dormaa-Ahenkro. Amour man who cannot be penetrated.

He did not address his extended stay in office and issues about the unaccounted-for monies as well as some United Nations Peacekeeping money but chose to indulge in self-adulation.

Major General Oppong-Peprah’s appointment to the position by President Akufo-Addo, to replace Major General William Azure Ayamdo, was announced on February 12, 2020, and took effect from February 18, 2020, meaning next month, he would be four years as Army Commander instead of the mandatory three years.

But in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Tuesday, Retired Colonel Aboagye said the Major General didn’t have to respond and that Oppong-Peprah had not done himself any favours by responding to such claims.

In his view, he wished the Major General had remained silent on the matter.

“My personal opinion is that given that whatever was written in the media was about him, he has an emotional attachment to the statement and therefore maybe advisedly he should not have responded. He should have allowed the system, the institution, and I think in this case, the Public Relations Department of General Headquarters to have responded.”

“…I think, and I stand to be corrected in all humility, that he should not have responded in person. And I don’t see how much good he has done to the story by responding himself…He should be conciliatory in tone rather than pointing fingers and then causing further cleavages, which will not serve him well when or if he becomes the CDS,” he stated.