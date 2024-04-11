GeneralMajor 1

Sister of late Komla Dumor, Mawuena Trebarh dies at 51

Mawuena Adzo Trebarh, a prominent Ghanaian businesswoman and sister of the late BBC broadcaster Komla Dumor, is reported dead.

She is reported to have died on Thursday, April 11, 2024, after battling with sickness.

Trebarh, known for her remarkable achievements in both the private and public sectors, leaves behind a legacy of groundbreaking accomplishments and contributions to Ghana’s business landscape.

Trebarh’s professional journey was marked by numerous milestones, including being the first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and the first female underground exploration geologist amidst a predominantly male workforce in the Ashanti Region.

Born in April 1971, in Ghana, Trebarh pursued her education at the University of Jos in Plateau State, Nigeria, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and Mining. She furthered her studies with an MBA in Management and Strategic Planning at the McCallum Graduate School of Business, Bentley College in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Throughout her career, Trebarh held key positions in various organizations, showcasing her expertise and leadership abilities. She served as the Corporate Services Executive at MTN Ghana, overseeing corporate communications, government and regulatory relations, legal matters, and company secretarial duties. Additionally, she managed communications strategies for Newmont Ghana Ltd and made significant contributions to the development of gold deposits in Ghana and other African countries.

Trebarh’s tenure as CEO of the GIPC was marked by notable achievements, including driving foreign direct investment into Ghana and significantly increasing the Centre’s income during her leadership. Her strategic vision and dedication to excellence earned her widespread recognition and respect within the business community.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Trebarh was a strong advocate for gender equality and empowerment. She used her platform to champion increased female representation in the workforce and called for changes to business practices in Ghana.

She died at the age of 51.

