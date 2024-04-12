GeneralMajor 1

Family announces the passing of Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh after illness

The family is mourning the loss of Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh (nee Dumor), who passed away on the evening of Wednesday, April 10th, 2024, following a recent illness. She was a beloved figure known for her profound contributions and charismatic presence.

Mawuena Trebarh, daughter of Professor Ernest Dumor, belonged to the esteemed Dumor, Gbeho, and allied families. The news of her passing was confirmed by her father through a heartfelt announcement, expressing the family’s deep sorrow over the loss.

Details regarding the funeral will be shared by the family at a later date. In their time of grief, the Dumor family has requested privacy as they navigate this difficult period.

Mrs. Trebarh’s impact on her community and beyond was significant, and she will be remembered fondly by all who knew her. Further announcements regarding the funeral arrangements will be awaited by those who wish to pay their respects.

