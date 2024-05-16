Bandits arrested at registration center linked to NPP

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, has taken to his Facebook wall to claim that about twenty armed bandits allegedly associated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) were apprehended by the anti-robbery unit of the Ghana Police Service at a registration centre in the Okaikoi North Constituency.

According to him, the individuals were found in possession of live ammunition, cutlasses, and other weapons and were reportedly arrested while smoking marijuana near the voters’ registration centre, after allegedly committing acts of violence the previous day at the office of the sitting Member of Parliament, Theresa Awuni.

Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, further alleged that senior NPP officials are attempting to secure bail for the arrested individuals, some of whom are apparently wanted by the Police for serious crimes, including robbery and murder.

Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, questioned the lack of an official statement from the Police Service on the incident, raising concerns about a potential cover-up and emphasized that the NDC will be closely monitoring how the authorities handle the situation.

The NPP, has not issued a response to these allegations at the time of reporting.