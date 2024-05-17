COA Boss raises concern over adulteration of its products by unscrupulous persons

By Patrick Biddah

The President General of COA Research and Manufacturing Limited Company, Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan, has urged the general public not to fall prey to fake and adulterated COA products.

He said, there are unscrupulous people who are going about selling fake and adulterated COA products.

According to him, the COA products, have been carefully formulated to promote general well-being, but there are people going round with claims that have not been made by the manufacturers.

For example, he indicated that COA Mixture and COA Plus Mixture are not registered for curing of diseases such as cancer or HIV/AIDS but some are running adverts and marketing in that regard.

“This practise violates the FDA regulations and I call on those engaged in this to desist from it”, he cautioned .

He said, Ghanaians should be assured that their products are still efficacious, except for the bad nuts trying to reap where they have not sown.

“Distributors who wish to develop advert materials should kindly contact our Public Relations Department for the needed guidance and support”, he advised

Speaking at a Press Conference in Accra, Prof. Duncan, suggested ways of distinguishing between the original and the adulterated ones.

In his explanation, he said the adulterated ones are usually sold at a ridiculously low price.

Prof. Duncan, who spoke on other related issues, also urged the general public to be abreast with the types of COA products.

In view of this, he revealed that there is COA Mixture, which is for general well being and helps with recovery in addition to fostering good body functioning.

The other type, he mentioned is the COA Mixture Plus, which he indicated is for the boosting of the immune system, in order to fight infections, adding that there is also the COA MT, which is solely for the treatment of malaria.

He advised consumers, not to mix any of the three products together to use, because of they are distinct.

On her part, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Lady Princess Duncan, reiterated the commitment of the company to providing high-quality products and excellent customer service.

The reputation of the company, she noted, has been over the years been built on trust, innovation, and customer satisfaction and there was no way they were going to relent on this .

“We want to assure our customers and stakeholders that we are taking concrete steps to addressing this issue. We are working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure that our brand is protected, and our customers are not misled”, she assured.