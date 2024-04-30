Abuyaa Group CEO receives prestigious northern award for excellence 

The Chief Executive Officer of the Abuyaa Group, Alhaji Amin Iddrisu, has been recognized with an award for his immense contributions to humanitarian work in the country.

The award, by Celebrities Charity Development Foundation by the Northern Excellence Foundation, was during the Northern Excellence Awards.

In a citation presented to him, the organisers said Alhaji Amin has impacted, in the last two years, the lives of many people across the educational sector, particularly in the northern parts of Ghana.

“Over the last two years, you have selflessly used the corporate social responsibility arm of your companies, particularly the Abuya Foundation to touch lives and make a positive impact through essential projects for less privileged and deprived communities. Your construction of a modern school; the Abuya English and Arabic School for Orphans to provide free quality Arabic and basic education for orphans in the community.

“Still on Education, you have also continuously donated branded exercise books to Nakpayilli LA English and Arabic Primary A and B. Your ultramodern mosque in Nakpayilli is a beautiful sight to behold,” it read.

The group further appreciated the work that the Abuyaa Group CEO has done by way of providing good drinking water to his people and in the area of healthcare.

“In your quest to providing portable drinking water to your people; you have dug boreholes in Nakpayilli and Massaca in the Bimbilla communities of the northern region.

“In the area of healthcare, you have supported many underprivileged and the needy to undergo surgeries and to access treatment for many other forms of ailments.

“Your recent construction of Alhaji Iddrisu Maternity Block, a state of the art maternity block in Nakpayili which aims to deliver quality maternity care to approximately thirty communities within the Nanumba south District of the Northern Region is worth applauding. You have become a Beacon of Change, an influencer and a role model to many across the country,” it added.

Described as a beacon of change, the organisers added that the award is also to cement Alhaji Amin’s place as a role model for many young people.