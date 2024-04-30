Major 2Major 4

Ernest Agbesi donates motorbikes to communities in northern Ghana ahead of limited voter registration

razak.bawa
4 Min Read

Following calls by residents in the nine orphan constituencies of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the northern parts of the country, a former NIB Bank MD, Ernest Agbesi, has stepped in to provide a generous donation.

Responding to the calls of the people for motorbikes that will allow them to cover enough ground within their areas, Agbesi, who is a former Managing Director of GCB Bank, has donated a set of two each to the constituencies.

Converged at Yendi, representatives from the Zabzugu, Chereponi, Gushegu, Bimbilla, Wulensi, Karaga, Yendi, Tatale, and Mion/Sang constituencies each received their motorbikes.

Expressing his joy after receiving the bikes on behalf of his constituency, a community leader from Yendi said that the NDC, for instance, lost a lot of the northern seats in the 2020 elections because of basic things like the provision of motorbikes.

“Before these motorbikes, there were some kinds of polling centers and communities we cannot reach because, we want to go, but how do we get the means. We needed people to one or two things…

More Read

Why fmr GCB Bank MD Ernest Agbesi is working to regain NDC’s lost seats in northern Ghana 

Siisi Crentsil boosts NDC campaign in Central Region with 35 motorbikes donation
NDC youth group locks up regional office in Tamale over detention of Vice Chairman
NDC condemns attack on Northern Regional treasurer

“… so, motorbikes is very crucial in this our election 2024 campaign. And Yendi, for instance, with 66 polling stations in the outskirts, we need to have motorbikes… and it will be a game changer for us because all the places we were not able to go, Weill use the motorbikes to go.

“In 2020, motorbikes was a very challenging issue for us, but now that we are getting this intervention early, we believe and hope that Election 2020 challenges will not surface in 2024, because of motorbikes,” he explained.

Interacting with the leaders, Ernest Agbesi, who has vowed not to rest until he helps the NDC win back all the seats it lost to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2020 elections, urged the leaders to out their voting rights to good use.

He encouraged the leaders to be on the lookout for persons who will come around during the year and especially during the election day to cause mayhem, so as to protect their votes.

“Make sure nobody steals you. They will come intimidating and causing chaos but ensure that you are vigilant and protect your votes… let us work to ensure that the votes do not go back into the hands of the other people, but that we work to bring John Mahama back to power,” he said.

In all, 18 motorbikes were handed over to the 9 constituencies in the northern parts of the country.

The bikes are also coming ahead of the Electoral Commission’s scheduled Limited Voter Registration exercise slated for May 7.

This, according to Ernest Agbesi, is only the first of many interventions to be implemented as the NDC prepares for the general elections of December 2024.

You Might Also Like

Why fmr GCB Bank MD Ernest Agbesi is working to regain NDC’s lost seats in northern Ghana 

Siisi Crentsil boosts NDC campaign in Central Region with 35 motorbikes donation

NDC youth group locks up regional office in Tamale over detention of Vice Chairman

NDC condemns attack on Northern Regional treasurer

Share this Article
Previous Article Abuyaa Group CEO receives prestigious northern award for excellence 
Next Article ILO report on reserve depletion not cast in iron- SSNIT
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lawyer Kwabena Boateng wins Ejisu by-election for NPP with 55.8%
Major 1 Politics
Our running mate’s promise of punishing nation plunderers will begin with SML culprits- Sammy Gyamfi
Major 1 Major Politics
ILO report on reserve depletion not cast in iron- SSNIT
Business Major 1
Ernest Agbesi donates motorbikes to communities in northern Ghana ahead of limited voter registration
Major 2 Major 4
Lost your password?