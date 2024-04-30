Ernest Agbesi donates motorbikes to communities in northern Ghana ahead of limited voter registration

Following calls by residents in the nine orphan constituencies of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the northern parts of the country, a former NIB Bank MD, Ernest Agbesi, has stepped in to provide a generous donation.

Responding to the calls of the people for motorbikes that will allow them to cover enough ground within their areas, Agbesi, who is a former Managing Director of GCB Bank, has donated a set of two each to the constituencies.

Converged at Yendi, representatives from the Zabzugu, Chereponi, Gushegu, Bimbilla, Wulensi, Karaga, Yendi, Tatale, and Mion/Sang constituencies each received their motorbikes.

Expressing his joy after receiving the bikes on behalf of his constituency, a community leader from Yendi said that the NDC, for instance, lost a lot of the northern seats in the 2020 elections because of basic things like the provision of motorbikes.

“Before these motorbikes, there were some kinds of polling centers and communities we cannot reach because, we want to go, but how do we get the means. We needed people to one or two things…

“… so, motorbikes is very crucial in this our election 2024 campaign. And Yendi, for instance, with 66 polling stations in the outskirts, we need to have motorbikes… and it will be a game changer for us because all the places we were not able to go, Weill use the motorbikes to go.

“In 2020, motorbikes was a very challenging issue for us, but now that we are getting this intervention early, we believe and hope that Election 2020 challenges will not surface in 2024, because of motorbikes,” he explained.

Interacting with the leaders, Ernest Agbesi, who has vowed not to rest until he helps the NDC win back all the seats it lost to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2020 elections, urged the leaders to out their voting rights to good use.

He encouraged the leaders to be on the lookout for persons who will come around during the year and especially during the election day to cause mayhem, so as to protect their votes.

“Make sure nobody steals you. They will come intimidating and causing chaos but ensure that you are vigilant and protect your votes… let us work to ensure that the votes do not go back into the hands of the other people, but that we work to bring John Mahama back to power,” he said.

In all, 18 motorbikes were handed over to the 9 constituencies in the northern parts of the country.

The bikes are also coming ahead of the Electoral Commission’s scheduled Limited Voter Registration exercise slated for May 7.

This, according to Ernest Agbesi, is only the first of many interventions to be implemented as the NDC prepares for the general elections of December 2024.