Siisi Crentsil boosts NDC campaign in Central Region with 35 motorbikes donation

Siisi Crentsil, Chairman of the Central Regional Finance Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has demonstrated his commitment to the party’s campaign efforts by donating 35 brand new motorbikes.

The donation, aimed at supporting campaign activities in the Central Region, was made during a handing over ceremony held on Tuesday, April 16th, 2024.Crentsil explained that his gesture was in response to an appeal from the Regional Chairman, Prof Richard Asiedu, and expressed his dedication to assisting the campaigns of the party’s presidential candidate, John Mahama and the parliamentary candidates from the Central Region.

He further pledged to provide an additional 15 motorbikes to further support party works and assignments in the region.

The Regional Chairman, receiving the motorbikes and accompanying documentation on behalf of the Regional party, expressed deep appreciation for Crentsil’s contribution.

He emphasized the importance of the motorbikes in advancing the party’s goals in the region and acknowledged the generosity of the Minority Leader, who had previously donated 180 motorbikes to the region.

He urged other stakeholders and friends of the region to follow suit and support the party’s efforts.

Following the ceremony, distribution of the motorbikes to beneficiary constituencies commenced immediately.

Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the Parliamentary Candidate of Awutu Senya East, was the first to receive ten of the motorbikes, signaling the start of utilizing these resources in the ongoing campaign activities.

Siisi Crentsil’s contribution highlights the grassroots support and dedication within the NDC as the party mobilizes resources for its campaign efforts in the Central Region ahead of the upcoming elections.