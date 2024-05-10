Major 2Major Politics

Akufo-Addo should choose peaceful transfer of power- NDC warns

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

By Patrick Biddah

The National Democratic Congress ( NDC) has warned  the Akufo-Addo administration, to ensure a peaceful transfer of power in the up and coming 2024 elections.

According to the party, the 2024 elections will not be business as usual, in the sense that it will protect its interests in a free , fair process .

Speaking at a press conference on May 9, 2024, at the party headquarters on the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, the Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, indicated that the party will not be a victim of peace this time.

“ Ladies and gentlemen, we do not expect the  Electoral Commission of Ghana to act as the conduit through which Akufo-Addo will implement his avowed determination not to hand over power to the visionary, experienced and trustworthy John Dramani Mahama “, he noted.

NPP 'comfortable' with stolen biometric voter machines

Mahama vows to not protect Akufo-Addo's legacy of corruption and misgovernance
Akufo-Addo's prophecy for Cecilia Dapaah comes true
NDC calls for action on Stinking Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited scandal

In his view, this is the time the various opinion and traditional leaders, as well as other stakeholders, need to make their voices heard  on the need for peace .

According to him, the party agents in the registration exercise, will resist the EC’s clandestine attempts, aimed at diminishing transparency in the exercise.

“ Let me emphasise that our agents must activate the party’s super hi-tech application systems to transmit all serial numbers of BVR kits in their districts and electoral areas to the National Election and IT Directorate of the party , with or without the approval of the EC”, he emphasised.

