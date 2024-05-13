NDC’s Director of Elections raises concerns over EC’s erroneous registration figures

The Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed concern over the accuracy of the Electoral Commission (EC) figures regarding the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

In a scathing rebuke, Edward Kofi Omane Boamah sounded the alarm over the strange numbers being generated by the EC at the registration of first-time voters.

According to Omane Boamah, the numbers released by the EC contain mathematical errors, which he believes may be deliberate pointing out that the EC had previously made similar errors in the 2020 presidential election, which the NDC contested in court.

He questioned how such “elementary errors” could be made in the era of digital tools like Excel, especially given the previous instances of errors.

Indeed, such mathematical inaccuracies are not a new phenomenon for the EC. Inaccurate arithmetic played a crucial part in the NDC’s Election Petition case at the Supreme Court case argued by its lead counsel, Tsatsu Tsikata, after the 2020 polls.

Attempts to have the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensah enter the witness box and justify her figures as the votes obtained by the various presidential candidates, were “unanimously” prevented by the 7 Supreme Court judges led by then Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah who sat on the case.

Interestingly, she had changed the figures about four times but her figures could still not tally to the surprise of many.

"In this era of Excel, we cannot trust that such elementary errors committed by the EC are mistakes particularly as the EC allowed components of BVR kits to be stolen under CCTV surveillance at their headquarters", Omane Boamah posted on Facebook, today, 13th May, 2024.

The post titled “The EC’s highly avoidable and highly possible deliberate misrepresentation of registration,” had Omane Boamah expressing disbelief at the recurring errors, especially in an era where technological tools like Excel are readily available.

The EC had released figures on their website, which were inaccurate.

He provided screenshots of the original figures, which he said the NDC had captured before the EC deleted them from their website.

Omane Boamah warned the EC and its collaborators that the NDC would no longer tolerate such errors, stating, "We have run out of patience!"

It is important to note that the EC has not yet responded to these allegations, and the situation is still developing.

Omane Boamah raised concerns over the mathematical accuracy of the figures being released by the EC, citing instances of erroneous data.

He highlighted the recent theft of components of Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits from the EC’s headquarters, which occurred under CCTV surveillance, raising further doubts about the commission’s competence and integrity.

The post also pointed out specific discrepancies in the registration figures posted by the EC, including instances where the total registered voters were inaccurately reported.

While the EC subsequently deleted the erroneous figures from its website after being called out by the NDC, Omane Boamah stressed that the NDC had already captured screenshots of the original data for reference.

Omane Boamah criticized the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its apparent indifference to the misrepresentation of figures and the theft of BVR kit components.

He warned the EC and its collaborators that patience with such irregularities has run out, issuing a stern caution against further misconduct.

The NDC Director of Elections concluded the post by reiterating the party’s vigilance and determination to ensure the integrity of the electoral process, emphasizing that accountability and accuracy are non-negotiable principles in democratic governance.

It said “Yesterday, after exposing the Electoral Commission of Ghana for misrepresenting figures of registrants in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, the EC DELETED their error-ridden figures on their website.

(We captured some of the errors as follows:

Errors!!! Electoral Commission of Ghana, 19,267 must be the total registered NOT 25,287 for Day 2.

Similarly, Day 3 should be 48,616 and not 43,417. Who is adding the figures at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission of Ghana? #EagleEyes)

However, the NDC National Elections Directorate had already taken a SCREENSHOT of the original highly avoidable and highly possible deliberate misrepresentation (The screenshot is uploaded below) of figures.

Curiously but not unsurprisingly, the mis-governing NPP is neither worried about the misrepresentation of figures nor the stolen components of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits under CCTV surveillance.

Recall that in declaring the results of the 2020 presidential results (The Stolen Verdict) the EC engaged in such error-ridden arithmetic acrobatics which made Akufo-Addo President.

