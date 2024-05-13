Richard Ahiagba’s nationality challenged at Ketu South voter registration centre 

The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagba, faced a challenge over the weekend, as he attempted to register to vote in Ketu South in the 2024 general elections.

The revelation, has sparked questions about his voting history, with implications potentially extending to his residency and citizenship.

Ahiagba’s registration challenge at Aflao in the Volta Region, which emerged in a viral video, raises speculation about his previous voting activities, suggesting that he may not have participated in previous elections.

He was heckled by the residents believed to be members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). Not even pleas and interventions from a police officer, could stop the heckling of Mr Ahiagba, a native of Aflao.

This raises concerns about the ex-Executive Director of Danqua Institute’s eligibility and adherence to electoral processes.

Calls for an investigation into Ahiagba’s citizenship status have emerged, amid suspicions that he might hold dual citizenships, which could have implications for his role within the NPP and his eligibility to vote.

The situation underscores the importance of transparency and adherence to electoral laws, especially among public figures and political leaders.

Ahiagba, a son of an ex-military man from Aflao, had spent some years in the UK.

Few years ago, he lost his son in a motorbike accident at Aflao and held the funeral in the town. It beats many sound minds, as to why his eligibility as a voter in Ketu South, has been challenged.

Further developments are expected as investigations into Ahiagba’s registration status unfold.