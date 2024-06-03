Tolls needed to fund road infrastructure

…Says Bawumia on Volta region campaign

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called for a broadened road toll system to finance the development of the nation’s road infrastructure.

Ghana abolished road tolls in 2022 to ease traffic congestion on major roads. However, during his tour of the Volta Region, Dr Bawumia emphasized that reintroducing a broader tolling regime would generate the necessary revenue for infrastructure projects.

Addressing citizen concerns about deteriorating roads at a meeting with the clergy in the Volta Region, Dr Bawumia highlighted the government’s funding challenges for infrastructure development. He proposed that innovative solutions, such as road tolling, could help bridge the funding gap.

“The Government lacks sufficient funds to undertake necessary infrastructure development. A broad-based road toll system can provide a viable solution. The tolling system needs to be reintroduced, and I believe it will return,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

He criticized the current approach of relying solely on the government budget for road projects, advocating for increased private sector involvement to supplement toll revenue and provide needed infrastructure relief.

“The private sector can offer a lease payment option to help fund infrastructure, similar to their role in advancing our digital agenda,” he added.

Dr. Bawumia also outlined his vision for Ghana if elected president, promising to expand agriculture, ensure power sufficiency, and reform the tax regime. He underscored the importance of formally recognizing the church’s role in national development and pledged to provide necessary support.

Rev. Seth Mawutor, Chairman of the Christian Council in the Volta Region, stressed the importance of maintaining peace during the election period and assured continued support from the Council.

Accompanying Dr Bawumia were key NPP leaders, including Mr Stephen Ntim, National Chairman of the NPP, and Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

During his tour, Dr Bawumia also engaged with members of the Muslim community and the Volta Region House of Chiefs.

He is scheduled to hold a youth forum at the Ho Technical University before moving on to the Oti Region on Friday.

Additionally, Dr. Bawumia promised to add 2,000 MW of solar power to Ghana’s energy mix should he be elected in the December 7, 2024 elections. He believes this move will enhance the competitiveness of Ghanaian businesses by reducing the high cost of electricity driven by fuel and forex rates.

“To reduce the cost of living, we must reconsider our power generation,” Dr. Bawumia noted. “Ghana currently relies heavily on oil and gas for power, and their costs are high. When prices rise in the Middle East, our fuel, electricity, and transport prices also increase. We need to shift from oil and gas to solar power.”

He explained: “My goal is to add 2,000 megawatts of solar power in the next four years, which is more than half of our electricity consumption. Combining this with power from Akosombo, we could nearly halve the cost of power, giving our businesses a competitive edge.”