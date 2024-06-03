Mahama pokes Akufo-Addo over one okada rider; one car fiasco

The promise by the Akufo-Addo government to provide “Okada” riders with cars, has turned out to be a 419 promise, former President John Mahama has said.

Promising to legalise their trade at a meeting at Ashaiman, the flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress said on Friday, May 31, 2024, “We have in our manifesto that we will legalise the motorbike transport business popularly known as “okada”, but we lost the elections and, so, that promise was not fulfilled.”

“Our opponents objected to it claiming okada activities if operationalised, will cause accidents,” Mr Mahama said, recalling: “They instead promised to take your motorbikes and replace them with cars. Is that not what you were promised? Have you received the cars?” he asked.

“It turned 419. We all know that this government is only good at telling lies,” Mr Mahama asserted.

He continued: “I stand at Ashaiman here – I know in all the 16 regions you have all your associations; there wouldn’t have been space if all okada riders were invited to Ashaiman; there would have been congestion – I would like to tell those of you present to inform all your unions in the regions that from Ashaiman, I want to declare that we have in our 2024 manifesto, that we will legalise okada business when we win the 2024 general elections.”

“Know that the door of your freedom will be opened on January 7, 2025, when they swear me in as President,” Mr Mahama promised.

In his view, the okada business is another source of employment, without which the number of jobless Ghanaians would have been out of hand under the Akufo-Addo government.

“The unemployment rate was 8.5% when I left office in 2016. Now it’s 14.7% under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia’s government. If you were not engaged in okada business, the over 1.7 million something engaged in okada, would have been part of the unemployed. If your business was abolished, the unemployment rate would have jumped higher to 25%,” Mr Mahama noted.

Mr Mahama cited some examples to justify his insistence on the legalisation of commercial motorbike transportation.

“In East Africa, they have legalised it and they are working nicely. We can also legalise it, and regulate it in safety and security.

When we assume power, we will legalise it. We have riding instructors, so, the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) will go to the regions to train you on how to ride safely.”

“I’m pleading with you: when we legalise it, you have to follow the rules, the passenger is also paramount. We will also assist those who don’t have a licence to get a licence,” Mr Mahama added.