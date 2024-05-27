Major 1Politics

Bawumia aims for 300,000 votes in NDC’s stronghold – Nana B

2 Min Read

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) plans to garner more than 300,000 votes from the Volta Region in the December 2024 elections for its presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

This ambitious goal, was announced by the National Organizer of the party, Henry Nana Boakye, also known as “Nana B,” following his tour of the Volta region, a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to monitor the ongoing limited registration exercise.

Nana B, accompanied by Volta Regional Chairman, Makafui Woanya and other regional executives, visited several constituencies, including Ketu South, Ketu North, Akatsi South, Aflao, Akatsi, Agotime Ziope, Ho Central, Ho East, and Hohoe.

Their objective was to assess the party’s readiness and mobilize support for the upcoming 2024 elections.

Impressed by the enthusiasm of the party members during the registration exercise, Nana B, reiterated the NPP’s resolve to weaken the NDC’s stronghold in the Volta region.

He urged the party leadership to remain united and steadfast in their efforts as the elections approach.

In addition to monitoring the registration exercise, the team visited several communities to interact with residents.

Nana B, highlighted the numerous developmental projects executed by the NPP government in the Volta Region, expressing confidence that these achievements would significantly boost the party’s performance in the 2024 elections.

Lost your password?