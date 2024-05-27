Sanitation Minister lauds Accra New Town E.P. Church women’s group and mothers for their sacrifices

By Benjamin Makafui Attipoe, Accra New Town

The new Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has commended Ghanaian women in particular and mothers in general for their contribution to the development of the country.

According to her, even though some members of the society are yet to come to terms with the pivotal role of women in the country’s development, such a perception, she said would soon be a thing of the past.

Speaking at a mothers’ day and month event at the Bethel Congregation of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC) at Accra New Town, Madam Alhassan, noted that but for women, the country would not have reached its current state of economic development.

The mothers’ day and month event was organized by the Bible Class Women’s Group of the Church to honour all women in the Bethel Congregation and by extension all Ghanaian mothers for the sacrifices they have made and continue to make for their families, the society and the country at large over the years.

The event coincided with the Memorial and Thanksgiving Service of one of the late key Presbyters of the Church, Mr Samuel Kwao Adovor, who has been very instrumental in the building, promotion and development of the Church not only in the Accra New Town Congregation but also in his home community, Aveyime-Battor where the support of the late Presbyter also saw the roofing of the Chapel there for the congregants and the community.

The occasion was attended by a large number of church members, women groups as well as the family members of the late Presbyter from Aveyime-Battor and Anyako and elsewhere. Among the dignitaries present at the event was the MP for Ketu South in the Volta Region, Abla Dzifa Gomashie.

Madam Alhassan, who spoke in the Ewe language, also lauded women for their immense support to their husbands and children and urged them not to rest on their oars. The Minister and Ms Abla Dzifa Gomashie jointly presented a cash amount of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc2, 000.00) to the leadership of the Women’s Group to support some of their developmental programmes in the Church.

The Acting District and Parish Pastor of the Church, Rev. Samuel Kofi Torku whose sermon touched on the theme, ‘That All May Be One’, stressed the need for Ghanaians to remain focused, peaceful and united for the overall development of the country. According to him, for society, families and the nation to thrive in peace and development, unity must remain deeply rooted in Ghanaians.

He urged Christians to lead the crusade in not only promoting love and peace in their undertakings but also exhibiting positive traits for the young ones to emulate.

Speaking in an interview with our newsteam later on, the MP for Ketu South, Ms Abla Dzifa Gomashie commended all men and women across the country who are both playing motherly and fatherly roles in the lives of others including their own children and other wards. According to her, women are sisters and not each other’s enemies, adding that women have what it takes to make the world a better place for all to live in.