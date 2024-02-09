Accra Newtown residents cry over location of fuel station

The Herald Newspaper, has noted a potentially perilous situation prevailing at a fuel station which is being constructed near an electricity pole and ECG transformer at Agbaadzena at Accra New Town in the Ayawaso North Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

The alarming situation, has raised concerns among residents and the authorities, highlighting the need for immediate action to avert any potential disaster in the densely populated vicinity.

The fuel station, which is positioned perilously close to the electricity infrastructure and private residences, poses a significant risk to public safety.

The proximity of the fuel station to the electricity pole and transformer, has been deemed highly dangerous due to the potential for explosions and fires in the event of any faults or accidents occurring at either site.

Residents, who live near the yet to be completed fuel station have expressed grave concern about the danger that the location of the station, poses to their health and long term safety.

They fear that any mishap, whether from an unforeseen accident or a natural calamity, could have devastating consequences on lives and property.

The location is heavily prone to both human and vehicular traffic on daily basis. Siting a fuel station in a location like that, according to the residents, will further inconvenience them.

The Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso North Constituency, Yussif Issaka Jajah, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) need to take immediate action to mitigate the risks involved.

All parties must work together to find a viable solution that ensures the safety of residents and safeguards the fuel station from potential accidents.

The Herald’s revelation serves as a wake-up call for the relevant stakeholders to address this looming danger promptly.

Public safety should always be paramount, and immediate measures must be taken to relocate the fuel station to a safer location, away from vital electricity infrastructure.

As the situation unfolds, it is imperative that the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly, the GNFS, ECG, EPA and the NPA, swiftly deliberate on a practical solution that provides a safe environment for residents and prevents any potential accidents or disasters from occurring.