Freda Prempeh replaces Cecilia Dapaah as Sanitation Minister

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed the Minister of State at the Presidency and Member of Parliament for Tano North, Freda Prempeh, as the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

She takes over from Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who resigned from the portfolio over the weekend following the stolen money scandal.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin today, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources was arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on Monday afternoon, and was subsequently granted bail with surety late Monday evening at approximately 10:20 p.m.

She was released after spending hours in the custody of the OSP, who had earlier conducted searches at both her official residence in Cantonments and her private residence in Abelemekpe. The searches were related to the alleged million-dollar cash theft by housekeepers, which led to her resignation on Saturday.

Earlier on Monday, July 24, 2023, Mrs. Dapaah was taken to her official residence in Cantonments, where OSP officials executed a thorough search. Following this, her Abelemekpe residence was also searched by agents of the Special Prosecutor.

Profile of Freda Prempeh

Freda Prempeh’s political career started back in 2002, as an Assembly member for the Lakoo Electoral Area of the La-Dadekotopo Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, for 8 years.

In February 2006, she was called to serve on the National Reconciliation Commission as a Public Affairs Officer for a period of 9 months.

She’s currently a member of Parliament for Tano North Constituency and serves on the Mines and Energy, Government Assurance Committee in parliament.

She was appointed the Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, in 2017 by President Akufo-Addo.

She contested in the 2020 Ghanaian general election as the parliamentary candidate for the Tano North seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party and won by more than 51%.

This makes it her 3rd term as an MP and now a member of the 8th parliament of the Fourth Republic.