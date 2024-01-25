GeneralMajor 1

OSP drops corruption case against Cecelia Dapaah

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has dropped legal actions against former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The withdrawn cases, include an application for a confirmation order to extend the freeze on the assets of the ex-Minister and a criminal case accusing her of failing to declare assets as required by law.

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, withdrew the cases at the Financial and Economic Crimes Division of the Accra High Court today.

As a result, Justice Nana Brew, presiding over the court, has instructed the OSP to release all assets seized from Madam Dapaah within the next 72 hours.

Mahama commends Kumasi for strong turnout
Can we eat bananas daily? Why?
