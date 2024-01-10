I didn’t report Ofosu Nkansah to OSP – Anyimadu-Antwi

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akim Central, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, has refuted claims of reporting the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for purportedly disbursing money to delegates.

Mr Nkansah was apprehended on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, based on an alleged report made to the OSP.

Felix Amakye, the NPP Asante Akim Central constituency secretary, asserted on Eyewitness News on Citi FM that it was Mr Anyimadu-Antwi who reported the NEIP’s CEO to the OSP.

However, Mr Anyimadu-Antwi denied the accusation, stating he did not know of the arrest.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Mr Anyimadu-Antwi accused Felix Amakye of selectively supporting a contender and spreading misinformation.

He disclaimed any involvement in reporting anyone to the OSP and pointed out that Felix Amakye had previously alleged on Facebook that his preferred candidate was making financial payments to delegates.

“I have no clue about what the secretary is alleging and it is about time for us to do the elections and the primaries are still around the corner and this is not a do-or-die affair. The secretary has taken sides with one of the contenders and has been speaking passionately and there is pain in the constituency speaking to delegates.

“If you are talking about reporting anybody to the OSP, I have no idea, but he [ Felix Amakye] is on record saying that my preferred candidate has been paying GH¢500,000 and promised to pay GH¢1 million to people and he said these things on Facebook.”

When asked about allegations that he also shared an amount of GH¢300 to delegates in the constituency, Mr. Anyimadu-Antwi denied it and said though he gave money to people which is an act he does every year, he is unable to tell how much each person is given as he does not personally do the distribution.

“I have said that we all give Christmas presents, and I gave my constituents some presents and instead of giving them rice, oil, or something, I gave them money and this is something that I do every year.

“I won’t recall how much was given to the constituents because, sometimes, I give it to other executives who do the sharing.”

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akim Central, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, has refuted claims of reporting the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for purportedly disbursing money to delegates.

Mr Nkansah was apprehended on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, based on an alleged report made to the OSP.

Felix Amakye, the NPP Asante Akim Central constituency secretary, asserted on Eyewitness News on Citi FM that it was Mr Anyimadu-Antwi who reported the NEIP’s CEO to the OSP.

However, Mr Anyimadu-Antwi denied the accusation, stating he did not know of the arrest.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Mr Anyimadu-Antwi accused Felix Amakye of selectively supporting a contender and spreading misinformation.

He disclaimed any involvement in reporting anyone to the OSP and pointed out that Felix Amakye had previously alleged on Facebook that his preferred candidate was making financial payments to delegates.

“I have no clue about what the secretary is alleging and it is about time for us to do the elections and the primaries are still around the corner and this is not a do-or-die affair. The secretary has taken sides with one of the contenders and has been speaking passionately and there is pain in the constituency speaking to delegates.

“If you are talking about reporting anybody to the OSP, I have no idea, but he [ Felix Amakye] is on record saying that my preferred candidate has been paying GH¢500,000 and promised to pay GH¢1 million to people and he said these things on Facebook.”

When asked about allegations that he also shared an amount of GH¢300 to delegates in the constituency, Mr. Anyimadu-Antwi denied it and said though he gave money to people which is an act he does every year, he is unable to tell how much each person is given as he does not personally do the distribution.

“I have said that we all give Christmas presents, and I gave my constituents some presents and instead of giving them rice, oil, or something, I gave them money and this is something that I do every year.

“I won’t recall how much was given to the constituents because, sometimes, I give it to other executives who do the sharing.”