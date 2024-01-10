Major 2Politics

OSP arrests Kofi Ofosu Nkansah for allegedly sharing money to NPP delegates

The Office of the Special Prosecutor, has reportedly arrested the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, for allegedly sharing money with delegates ahead of the NPP Parliamentary primaries.

According to a citinewroom.com report, Nkansah’s rival for the Asante Akim Central parliamentary seat, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, brought the alleged money-sharing activity to the attention of the Special Prosecutor.

Subsequent to the report, the CEO was detained and later transported to his office in Accra to collaborate with ongoing investigations.

It is worth knowing that Kofi Ofosu Nkansahis the main contender challenging the incumbent, Anyimadu Antwi, for the Asante Akim Central parliamentary seat.

