Mahama commends Kumasi for strong turnout

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has extended his sincere gratitude to the people of the Ashanti Region for their overwhelming support of his 24-hour Economy policy.

In a Facebook post made hours after the match graced by many bigwigs of the NDC, including National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Dr Kwabena Duffour, the 2024 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) expressed his appreciation, stating, “I want to convey my heartfelt thanks to the wonderful people of Kumasi and the Ashanti Region.”

“I am truly moved by your support and active participation in today’s 24-hour economy sensitization walk,” Mahama added.

The event witnessed a significant turnout, with vibrant enthusiasm from various participants, including shop owners, traders, motorists, passers-by, and residents. Mahama acknowledged this with warmth, saying, “The massive turnout and the positive spirit from everyone have deeply touched my heart.”

Humbled by the unwavering support, Mr Mahama, reassured everyone that the National Democratic Congress is dedicated to the well-being of all Ghanaians.

He emphasized their commitment to implementing policies like the 24-hour economy, fostering inclusive economic growth, and creating a favorable environment for thriving businesses.

Expressing his gratitude to the Ashanti Region, Mahama concluded, “Thank you, Ashanti Region. Together, we will forge the Ghana we aspire to, ensuring a brighter future for all.”

Mahama on Wednesday, January 24, led scores of National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives and supporters on a walk to sensitize Ghanaians on his proposed 24-hour economy policy.

Attendees joined the procession through the principal streets of the Kumasi metropolis, where the NDC flagbearer made a stop at the Kejetia Market to address participants and traders.

Mr Mahama took a swipe at the government for its inability to complete the phase two of the Kumasi Central Market and other key infrastructure projects in the Ashanti Region.

He also blamed the government for failing to honour the promise it made to victims of the Kejetia Market fire.

Mr Mahama, also took time to explain the proposed 24-hour Economy policy and emphasized it will help to address Ghana’s unemployment challenges.

“24-hour economy is being implemented in other countries, it is not something new at all. Pharmacies, pump stations, and sawmills were all operating when we were all kids.

How come some companies now close at 5 pm, 8 pm, can’t the Kejetia Market operate a 24-hour economy for people to buy stuff?

We will provide security and transport for people to work at night. Other measures will be put in place to ensure that the 24-hour economy works.”

“The government doesn’t deserve another term, it failed to deliver its promises to the traders after the fire outbreak in the market.

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, reneged on his promise of renovating the market.

The market is in a sorry state. Don’t worry, the next NDC government will renovate for you,” he promised.