Ofosu-Ampofo laces up for Mahama’s 2024 victory after medical trip abroad

By Paul Mamattah

Scores of enthusiastic sympathizers and well-wishers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) thronged the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to welcome the former National Chairman of the party, Dr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, who has returned to Ghana, following a successful surgery abroad over a year and a half ago.

Dr Ofosu-Ampofo, signalled his readiness to contribute to John Mahama’s 2024 victory as the party’s supporters and his well-wishers, clad in NDC paraphernalia, celebrated his homecoming amid chanting and drumming. The atmosphere was electric, with chants of celebration echoing the collective relief and joy of the crowd.

Dignitaries and senior members of the NDC, were also present to extend their greetings and show their support for the returning leader. They expressed their solidarity and best wishes for his continued recovery and return to public life.

Addressing the crowd upon his arrival, Dr Ofosu-Ampofo, shared his journey of battling illness and undergoing multiple back surgeries. He expressed his gratitude to God for his considerable recovery and stated that he felt it was time to return and join his comrades in working towards rescuing the country.

He commended the current leadership of the party, acknowledging their efforts in maintaining the party’s structure. He also congratulated the rank and file of the party, from the National Chairman Asiedu Nketiah, to the National Executives, Regional, Constituency, and branch members, for their exceptional work.

Furthermore, Dr Ofosu-Ampofo, praised the flagbearer of the NDC, former President John Mahama, for his dedication and passion to uplift the country from its current challenges.

He expressed his gratitude to God for his safe return and acknowledged the immense support he received from former President Mahama during his medical journey.

The former Chairman, also extended his gratitude to the Speaker of Parliament, Right Honorable Alban Kingsford Bagbin, and other individuals who offered their support.

He specifically mentioned the Chairman of the Council of Elders, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, for consistently checking up on him.

In his message to party members and all Ghanaians, Dr. Ofosu-Ampofo emphasized that his service was not limited to partisan interests but also encompassed national interests. He thanked all Ghanaians for their prayers and expressed his belief in working together to guide the nation towards its desired destination.

The return of Dr Ofosu-Ampofo marks a significant moment for the NDC as he rejoins the party’s rescue mission to contribute to the development and progress of Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with the Herald Newspaper, a senior member of the NDC and a former Member of Parliament for the Adenta Constituency, Kojo Adu-Asare, who was among the dignitaries to welcome Dr Ofosu-Ampofo, expressed his enthusiastic welcome for him, emphasizing the significance of his return.

As a key figure within the party, Mr Adu-Asare highlighted Dr Ofosu-Ampofo’s valuable leadership qualities and strategic acumen, particularly in the realm of electioneering.

Reflecting on their past collaboration and Dr Ofosu-Ampofo’s extensive experience as a former National Organizer and National Chairman of the NDC, Adu-Asare reiterated his confidence in Dr Ofosu-Ampofo’s ability to drive successful campaign initiatives.

Acknowledging Dr Ofosu-Ampofo’s deep understanding of the country’s landscape, demographics, and political dynamics, Adu-Asare underscored the potential for Dr Ofosu-Ampofo to play a pivotal role in the future party endeavours.