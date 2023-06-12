Major 1Major Politics

Mahama, Fifi Kwetey & others interact with NDC members abroad

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

  Former President John Dramani Mahama, has praised the executives of National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the diaspora for their commitment towards the growth of the party.

He remarked that the executives over the years have played a significant role in improving the party.

Mr Mahama envisaged that the executives would continue to do their part as they prepare for the start of the 2024 campaign.

The former President and NDC flagbearer was speaking during a 3-day NDC Europe Conference in Amsterdam.

Present with him are the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, former Health Minister, Alex Segbefia and former Deputy Communication’s Minister, Felix Ofosu Kwakye.

Mr Mahama stated, “I had a great time interacting with executives of the NDC Chapters attending the 3-day NDC Europe Conference in Amsterdam.

“It is great that our diaspora branches have played a significant role all these years. I’m pleased that we’re making efforts to improve their inclusion and participation in decision-making within the party.

“I praised their dedication and hard work in attending the conference and their commitment and enthusiasm during our morning meeting” adding, “it gives us hope that they’ll continue to do their part as we prepare for the start of our 2024 campaign”.

