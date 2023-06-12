Bawumia’s Aide discredits British citizenship claims

…16-year old document released

A Spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, last Friday, debunked allegations on some social media platforms that he (Vice President) holds British citizenship in contravention to the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

In a post on his Facebook page, Dr Gideon Boako, stated emphatically that Dr Bawumia had never held British citizenship, or any other citizenship in his life and called on Ghanaians to disregard all such claims and allegations.

A document the Vice-President submitted to the British authorities dated 2006 as a director of the Ghana International Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Ghana Commercial Bank which is based in the UK, has since emerged, revealing that long before Dr Bawumia became a Vice-President in January 2017, he had maintained that he was a Ghanaian.

The 16-year old document had mentioned the day of his appointment as director of the Ghana International Bank as 18th October, 2006.

The two-page document submitted to the UK’s Companies House, Ghana’s equivalent of the Registrar General’s Department, also had the signature and name of one Beatrice Mettle-Nunoo, as confirming Dr Bawumia’s status with the UK-based Ghanaian bank.

The Vice-President’s residence on the document was given as “House No. 48 6th Estate Road, Kanda Estates- Accra” with his occupation as a “Banker”.

He was also mentioned on the document as serving as a “Director” of the defunct “Ghana Telecom Company Ltd” which today’s Vodafone. 020 7246 3406 was given as his telephone number.

Dr Boako had written, saying “the attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a malicious social media allegation that the Vice President holds a British citizenship while holding the office of Vice President, contrary to the laws of Ghana.

“We wish to state in clear terms that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia does not hold British citizenship and has never held British or any other citizenship other than being a Ghanaian.

“The allegation should be treated with the contempt it deserves,” Dr Boako said.



Sam Pee Yalley, a former Ambassador to India, in an interview with an Accra-based television station on June 8, 2023, alleged that the vice president holds a British citizenship.



He indicated that he has records and he is privy to information that suggests that Dr Bawumia possessed British citizenship during his tenure at the Bank of Ghana while working in the United Kingdom. This comment raised eyebrows on the vice president’s citizenship status.



Following that, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, called on the vice- president to prove his innocence on the matter.

The MP accused Dr Bawumia of potentially having dual citizenship and posed a provocative question regarding the denouncement of British citizenship before becoming President Akufo-Addo’s running mate and subsequently serving as vice- president for two consecutive terms.