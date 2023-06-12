Major 1Major Politics

Bawumia’s Aide discredits British citizenship claims

razak.bawa
4 Min Read

…16-year old document released  

A Spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, last Friday, debunked allegations on some social media platforms that he (Vice President) holds British citizenship in contravention to the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

In a post on his Facebook page, Dr Gideon Boako, stated emphatically that Dr Bawumia had never held British citizenship, or any other citizenship in his life and called on Ghanaians to disregard all such claims and allegations.

A document the Vice-President submitted to the British authorities dated 2006 as a director of the Ghana International Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Ghana Commercial Bank which is based in the UK, has since emerged, revealing that long before Dr Bawumia became a Vice-President in January 2017, he had maintained that he was a Ghanaian.

The 16-year old document had mentioned the day of his appointment as director of the Ghana International Bank as 18th October, 2006.

More Read

NPP will break the 8 – Bawumia ‘vows’

KGL Group leads Investment Drive amongst Diaspora in UK
Bawumia urges collaboration to ensure peace in Bawku
Alan Kyeremanten’s coordinator defects to Bawumia’s camp

The two-page document submitted to the UK’s Companies House, Ghana’s equivalent of the Registrar General’s Department, also had the signature and name of one Beatrice Mettle-Nunoo, as confirming Dr Bawumia’s status with the UK-based Ghanaian bank.

The Vice-President’s residence on the document was given as “House No. 48 6th Estate Road, Kanda Estates- Accra” with his occupation as a “Banker”.

He was also mentioned on the document as serving as a “Director” of the defunct “Ghana Telecom Company Ltd” which today’s Vodafone. 020 7246 3406 was given as his telephone number.

Dr Boako had written, saying “the attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a malicious social media allegation that the Vice President holds a British citizenship while holding the office of Vice President, contrary to the laws of Ghana.

“We wish to state in clear terms that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia does not hold British citizenship and has never held British or any other citizenship other than being a Ghanaian.

“The allegation should be treated with the contempt it deserves,” Dr Boako said.

Sam Pee Yalley, a former Ambassador to India, in an interview with an Accra-based television station on June 8, 2023, alleged that the vice president holds a British citizenship.

He indicated that he has records and he is privy to information that suggests that Dr Bawumia possessed British citizenship during his tenure at the Bank of Ghana while working in the United Kingdom. This comment raised eyebrows on the vice president’s citizenship status.

Following that, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, called on the vice- president to prove his innocence on the matter.

The MP accused Dr Bawumia of potentially having dual citizenship and posed a provocative question regarding the denouncement of British citizenship before becoming President Akufo-Addo’s running mate and subsequently serving as vice- president for two consecutive terms.

You Might Also Like

NPP will break the 8 – Bawumia ‘vows’

KGL Group leads Investment Drive amongst Diaspora in UK

Bawumia urges collaboration to ensure peace in Bawku

Alan Kyeremanten’s coordinator defects to Bawumia’s camp

Share this Article
Previous Article NSS releases postings of nurses
Next Article Mahama, Fifi Kwetey & others interact with NDC members abroad
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Assin North: Nana B gave me a place to sleep, all hotels have been booked by NPP – NDC Deputy Gen. Sec.
Major 2 Politics
Is Christian nationalism a threat to democracy in Africa?
Feature Major 3
FOSDA bemoans low women rep in Parliament, local gov’t, security agencies
General Major 3
Former Liberian president partners with Harvard Library to hold and steward her personal papers
Major 2 Tech
Lost your password?