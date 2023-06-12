Health

NSS releases postings of nurses

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) on Saturday, June 10, 2023, released postings of nurses.

In all, a total of 12,295 nurses have been posted, a statement issued by the NSS on June 10 said.

“The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has…released postings of a total of TWELVE THOUSAND, TWO HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE (12,295) nurses who enrolled to undertake their one-year mandatory national service at various accredited health facilities across the country for the 2023/2024 service year,” the NSS announced in its statement.

“All the deployed nurses are therefore required to follow the validation and registration process as follows:
a. Log onto the Scheme’s website at www.nss.gov.gh to check for placement;
b. Print the appointment letter and proceed to the place of posting for endorsement of the
appointment letter”.

“Regional validation and registration will begin on Monday, June 12, 2023, and end on Friday, June 30, 2023, at all centres across the country. Management further directs all deployed nurses to begin their mandatory national service on Monday, July 3, 2023, after completion of their validation and registration process,” NSS added.

NIA announces Ghana Card Premium registration in Volta, Bono, Bono East, Northern and Western North
