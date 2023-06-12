GeneralMajor 1

NIA announces Ghana Card Premium registration in Volta, Bono, Bono East, Northern and Western North

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced in a statement that it will offer premium registration services for the Ghana Cards at its regional offices in five regions.

These regions are Volta, Bono, Bono East, Northern, and Western North.

The premium service in these regions starts on Monday, June 12, the statement said.

“The National Identification Authority (NIA) announces for the information of the general public that effective Monday, 12th June 2023, it will offer premium registration services at its Volta, Bono, Bono East, Northern, and Western North Regional offices. These centres will operate in addition to the Premium Centres at the NIA and CalBank Head Offices in Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, and Western Regional offices,” NIA noted in its statement.

The premium registration centres will offer the following fee-based registration services:

  1. First-time registration and issuance of a Ghana Card – GH¢280;
  2. Replacement of lost, missing, or damaged cards – GH¢110;
  1. Update of personal records that requires the printing of a new card – GH¢110.

The NIA further noted that update services that will attract fee include:

a. Change or correction of applicant’s name;

b. Change or correction of the order of an applicant’s name;

c. Correction or addition of applicant’s previous name or maiden name;

d. Correction of applicant’s date of birth;

e. Change or correction of applicant’s nationality;

f. Correction of applicant’s gender;

g. Change or correction of applicant’s height.

The NIA explained that its premium services will be based on online booking system “and a walk-in system adding that payment of fees for premium services can be done via CalBank Mobile Banking Platform with short code *771#; CalBank Online Mobile App and CalBank branches”.

