NDC demands transparent investigation into theft of biometric equipment at EC headquarters

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding a full and transparent investigation, overseen by credible, independent international bodies, to get to the bottom of the theft of biometric equipment at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.

The NDC, also called for a comprehensive review and overhaul of all security protocols within the EC to prevent similar breaches in the future and emphasized the importance of ensuring a rigorous, transparent, and secure electoral process to protect the democratic integrity of Ghana.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, stated that theft occurred at a location under CCTV surveillance and raised serious concerns about the security of the electoral process in the country.

He noted that the integrity of the EC and the democratic integrity of Ghana are at stake, and stresses that nothing less than a rigorous, transparent, and secure electoral process is acceptable saying that; the future stability of the nation depends on safeguarding democracy and ensuring that every measure is taken to secure the electoral process.

Mr. Kwetey stated that the NDC remains unwaveringly committed to safeguarding democracy and urged all stakeholders to secure the electoral process goes beyond securing laptops; it is about ensuring the sanctity of every vote cast.

The NDC General Secretary deemed the incident more than just a careless mistake, stating that it poses a significant threat to the nation’s electoral process and questioned the ability of Ghanaians to trust an EC that fails to safeguard the equipment essential for conducting free and fair elections.

He noted that the stolen biometric equipment is a crucial component of the electoral system, designed to ensure transparency and accountability adding that; Its loss raises worries that the electoral landscape could be manipulated, potentially benefiting the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Mr Kwetey, this breach is viewed as an assault on the rights of voters and an affront to the democratic principles that Ghana’s ancestors fought hard to establish and underscoređ for urgency to address the issue promptly and restore faith in the electoral process.

The NDC scribe reiterated that efforts must be made to investigate the theft and take measures to reinforce the security of Ghana’s electoral infrastructure to prevent any further compromise.

He further criticized the nonchalant attitude and dismissive responses from EC officials in light of this security breach and asserted that such an attitude is unacceptable and undermines the intelligence and trust of every Ghanaian.

Mr Kwetey called for immediate and decisive action from the EC regarding election security measures, expressing concern over recent issues surrounding the EC’s logistical equipment and emphasising that the time for excuses has passed and demands transparency, accountability, and rectification.

He stressed that both Ghana and the international community were closely observing the situation saying that; the integrity of the upcoming elections and the future of Ghana’s democracy hang in the balance, making it imperative for the EC to act swiftly.

“We will accept nothing less than a full restoration of total security for all EC logistical equipment for the upcoming elections,” he stated.

The NDC General Secretary emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation into the recent challenges faced by the EC, followed by complete accountability for any lapses identified and firmly stated that any failure to meet these demands would be seen as an affront to the nation’s future.

He pointed out that Ghanaians deserve to have confidence in the electoral process, ensuring their democratic rights are protected. Therefore, the NDC urges the EC to take immediate action to rectify the current concerns and reinforce its commitment to a fair and transparent election.

Mr. Kwetey also called on Ghanaians to remain vigilant and continue to hold the EC accountable for its actions adding that the people’s voices and concerns matter, and they play a vital role in safeguarding the country’s democratic principles.

He emphasized that this issue extends far beyond party lines, as it affects the foundation of Ghana’s democracy. The party hopes that the EC will heed their call and work towards a satisfactory resolution, ultimately preserving the integrity of the upcoming elections and Ghana’s democratic future.

Mr Kwetey further pointed out that the NDC, alongside concerned citizens, remains dedicated to upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law to guarantee a free and fair electoral process for all Ghanaians.

As the EC faces mounting pressure, it is now crucial for the Commission to address the NDC’s demands without delay. By doing so, the EC can regain public trust, reinforce the credibility of Ghana’s electoral process, and ensure a peaceful transition of power in line with democratic values.