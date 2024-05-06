Clash in Akyem Kusi as DCE halts MP’s funeral ground project

By Paul Mamattah

Tensions rose in Akyem Kusi in the Akwatia Constituency of the Eastern region, as the District Chief Executive Officer (DCE) of Denkyembour, Seth Birikorang Ofosu, stirred controversy by attempting to stop the construction of a funeral ground initiated by the Member of Parliament, (MP) for Akwatia, Henry Boakye Yiadom, claiming that funding was now available for alternative projects, the DCE’s decision has sparked a wave of discontent within the community.

The MP, alongside a team of workers and supporters, commenced the construction of the funeral ground to provide a dedicated space for mourning and remembrance rituals.

However, this initiative was suddenly stopped by the DCE, citing the availability of funding that could be used for other community projects instead.

To address the matter, a meeting was organised between the DCE and the Chief of the Akyem Kusi, Nana Ntiamoah Kusi Boabum II, who is also a government appointee at the Denkyembour District Assembly, aimed to iron out the conflicting viewpoints and find a mutually agreeable solution.

Meanwhile, news of the DCE’s actions reached the local youth, who were not in favour of the decision to halt the construction of the funeral ground.

Fueled by a belief that their voices were not being heard, the youth took matters into their own hands and confronted both the Chief and the DCE.

Asserting that they would not allow the project to be abandoned, the youth highlighted the importance of the funeral ground and stressed that the allocated funds should be utilized for community needs that were yet to be addressed.

The elders and leaders also weighed in on the issue, acknowledging the significance of the funeral ground in preserving cultural traditions and providing a dignified space for the community to mourn their departed loved ones.

They echoed the sentiments of the youth by suggesting alternative areas where funds could be allocated without disrupting ongoing projects.

The clash of opinions between the DCE and the community, has raised questions about the authority and powers vested in the position.

While the DCE, as a government representative, may have legitimate reasons for redirecting funds, the community argues that local needs and aspirations should also be acknowledged.

As the situation unfolds, it is hoped that a resolution can be reached through dialogue and compromise and blancing the desire for progress with the preservation of community values and traditions is essential in addressing this issue. The construction of the funeral ground remains in limbo, awaiting a decision that satisfies all parties involved and allows for the optimal use of resources at the local level.