NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama to Host 2024 Policy Dialogue in Eastern Region

In a move to shape the policy landscape ahead of the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, along with the NDC leadership and the NDC Social Democracy LAB, is set to host the 2024 NDC Policy Dialogue in the Eastern Region.

The event scheduled to take place on February 22 and 23, 2024, the Policy Dialogue aims to discuss and deliberate on the NDC’s policy priorities for the upcoming 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

This was contained in a press statement issued in Accra and signed by the Public Affairs Directorate of the NDC Social Democracy LAB. The focus of this dialogue will be on the 24-hour economy, emphasizing policy proposals that aim to transform and rebuild Ghana.

The statement said with over 200 experts participating in the dialogue, the event will gather representatives from the Party structures, the Minority Caucus of Parliament, and the Social Democratic LAB thematic groups.

It explained that these groups include areas such as Human Development, Finance and Economy, and Governance. It added that the insights and expertise shared during these discussions will contribute to the development of the party’s manifesto for the 2024 elections, to establish a strategic, efficient, and lean government by January 2025.

Highlighting the significance of the event, John Dramani Mahama, as the NDC Flagbearer, will address the participants on Friday, the 23rd of February 2024. His presence and input will bring valuable perspectives to the policy discussions and set the stage for the NDC’s vision for Ghana’s future.

The statement commuted that the NDC Policy Dialogue is a crucial step towards shaping the party’s approach to governance and addressing the needs and aspirations of Ghanaian citizens. This event demonstrates the NDC’s commitment to engaging in meaningful conversations and policy development processes, positioning themselves as a viable option for the upcoming elections.