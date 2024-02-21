Opoku Prempeh leads delegation to Trinidad and Tobago

Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is leading an energy sector delegation made up senior officials of the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Commission (PC) Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation (BEST) and GOIL PLC on a working visit to Trinidad and Tobago.

The visit aims at apprising the delegation with best practices of the oil and gas industry of the country – a leading icon with long-held expertise in hydrocarbon exploration, production, refining, transportation, among others.

It is also aimed at identifying and fostering partnerships for the overall benefit of Ghana.

On Tuesday, the delegation visited Lake Asphalt of Trinidad and Tobago (1978) Limited; a wholly owned state enterprise with the mandate to ensure the commercial development of the Pitch Lake of Trinidad and Tobago, the world’s largest deposit of natural asphalt.

After extensive discussions and a tour of the lake, understanding the operations of the company which also includes the manufacturing of bitumen emulsions, the Minister hints that further discussions remain very much on the cards.

“This working visit beyond the opportunity to also explore advanced technologies in various areas of the oil and gas value chain, will help foster stronger ties and collaboration between the energy sectors of Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago” Dr Prempeh said