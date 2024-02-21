BusinessMajor 3

Opoku Prempeh leads delegation to Trinidad and Tobago

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

 Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is leading an energy sector delegation made up senior officials of the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Commission (PC) Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation (BEST) and GOIL PLC on a working visit to Trinidad and Tobago. 

The visit aims at apprising the delegation with best practices of the oil and gas industry of the country – a leading icon with long-held expertise in hydrocarbon exploration, production, refining, transportation, among others. 

It is also aimed at identifying and fostering partnerships for the overall benefit of Ghana.

On Tuesday, the delegation visited Lake Asphalt of Trinidad and Tobago (1978) Limited; a wholly owned state enterprise with the mandate to ensure the commercial development of the Pitch Lake of Trinidad and Tobago, the world’s largest deposit of natural asphalt. 

After extensive discussions and a tour of the lake, understanding the operations of the company which also includes the manufacturing of bitumen emulsions, the Minister hints that further discussions remain very much on the cards. 

More Read

Businessman’s paid agenda against Napo crashes

Energy minister abandons Bawumia’s running mate ambition
NAPO on sale to Ghanaians as humble
Napo salutes Manhyia South farmers

“This working visit beyond the opportunity to also explore advanced technologies in various areas of the oil and gas value chain, will help foster stronger ties and collaboration between the energy sectors of Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago” Dr Prempeh said

You Might Also Like

Businessman’s paid agenda against Napo crashes

Energy minister abandons Bawumia’s running mate ambition

NAPO on sale to Ghanaians as humble

Napo salutes Manhyia South farmers

Share this Article
Previous Article Okyehene urges Kofi Agyepong to use his office to give hope to the youth
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Opoku Prempeh leads delegation to Trinidad and Tobago
Business Major 3
Okyehene urges Kofi Agyepong to use his office to give hope to the youth
Business Major 2
US$12 million Agyapa deal promoters put Kweku Baako in trouble
Business Major 1
Ashanti MPs Tie Akufo-Addo’s hands against majority side shakeup
Major 1 Politics
Lost your password?