NAPO was “illogical, ill-advised and misguided”

– Comparing Akufo-Addo to Nkrumah- Says Col Festus Aboagye

A retired senior military officer, Col Festus Boahen Aboagye (Rtd), has waded into the comparison between President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, describing it as “illogical, ill-advised and misguided”.

“Nkrumah’s enduring legacies continue to shape Ghana’s trajectory and resonate globally in a way that Akufo-Addo’s do not. Nkrumah remains an unparalleled figure in Ghana’s history”, said the revered security analyst.

In an opinion piece he copied The Herald over the weekend, the former Army officer, critically examined the assertion by ex-Energy Minister, that no president, including Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has developed Ghana like President Akufo-Addo since 2017.

Col Aboagye in the piece, profiled the stature and significance of Nkrumah and Akufo-Addo on the international and domestic stages, arguing that Nkrumah’s vision, leadership and impact remain unmatched in Ghana’s history.

“On the international stage, Nkrumah is celebrated as a pioneering Pan-Africanist who inspired independence movements across Africa, adding “Domestically, he led an ambitious industrialisation and modernisation agenda in post-independence Ghana”.

“In contrast, while Akufo-Addo has achieved some successes, especially in education, his overall impact and pan-African credentials do not rival Nkrumah’s transformative leadership. Ghana’s rising debt levels under Akufo-Addo are also noted.

The piece concludes that comparing Akufo-Addo’s achievements to Nkrumah’s is illogical, ill-advised, and misguided explaining that “Nkrumah’s enduring legacies continue to shape Ghana’s trajectory and resonate globally in a way that Akufo-Addo’s do not. Nkrumah remains an unparalleled figure in Ghana’s history”.

He pointed out that “while both leaders have made significant contributions, Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s vision, leadership, and impact, globally and nationally, remain unmatched in Ghana’s history.

“In reality, Nkrumah’s legacy extends beyond Ghana. He inspired independence movements across Africa and symbolised Pan-Africanism and progress.

“The same cannot be said of Akufo-Addo. Any attempt to compare him with Nana Akufo-Addo was illogical, ill-advised, and misguided. Between the two of them, Nkrumah’s legacies continue to shape Ghana’s trajectory and resonate globally”.

Below is the piece titled “The Stature and Significance of Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah “Kwame Nkrumah: African Visionary and Independence Leader”.

The Stature and Significance of Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah

“Kwame Nkrumah: African Visionary and Independence Leader”

Executive Summary

This opinion piece critically examines Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh’s assertion that no president, including Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has developed Ghana like President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo since 2017.

The piece profiles the stature and significance of Nkrumah and Akufo-Addo on the international and domestic stages, arguing that Nkrumah’s vision, leadership and impact remain unmatched in Ghana’s history.

On the international stage, Nkrumah is celebrated as a pioneering Pan-Africanist who inspired independence movements across Africa. Domestically, he led an ambitious industrialisation and modernisation agenda in post-independence Ghana.

In contrast, while Akufo-Addo has achieved some successes, especially in education, his overall impact and pan-African credentials do not rival Nkrumah’s transformative leadership. Ghana’s rising debt levels under Akufo-Addo are also noted.

The piece concludes that comparing Akufo-Addo’s achievements to Nkrumah’s is illogical, ill- advised, and misguided. Nkrumah’s enduring legacies continue to shape Ghana’s trajectory and resonate globally in a way that Akufo-Addo’s do not. Nkrumah remains an unparalleled figure in Ghana’s history.

Background

During his unveiling in Kumasi on Tuesday, 9 July 2024, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, popularly called NAPO, asserted that no president, including Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has developed Ghana like President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has done since 2017. His comments aroused a great deal of backlash, lighting up the media like wildfire. When he issued an apology statement of an apology on 12 July, after self-exoneration, considerable harm appeared to have been done to his party’s cause.

Given that Nkrumah founded the Convention People’s Party (CPP), the party vehemently called on the minister to do the ‘honourable’ thing for the sake of the country’s image, within 24 hours, resign forthwith from all governmental and political positions and issue an immediate apology and retraction. Numerous other persons from the general public, political parties and politicians, academia and the media took issue with the statement for denigrating Nkrumah, some characterising it as grossly misguided, reckless, insulting and an affront to the legacy of Ghana’s founding father.

But amidst the chatter, it is essential to weigh the statement and ascertain whether the minister had a sound and objective basis for his assertion using empirical data. This opinion piece seeks to do this and expose the shallowness of the comparison and the sub-text of the arrogance with which it was made. It argues that what politicians say must be honest, accurate, and authentic on a political party platform. The piece profiles Nkrumah and Akufo-Addo at two levels and domains: international and domestic.

Problematising the Comparison

This piece will undoubtedly show how visionary a leader and statesperson Kwame Nkrumah was. It must be added, however, that if this translation is contextually accurate, NAPO limited the scope of his comparison to two areas: the protection of Ghana’s interests (public purse?) and moving Ghana forward (development?).

Therefore, an analysis of NAPO’s claims should include measures of how Ghana’s interests flourished or suffered under both leaders, including a clear understanding of what protections he (NAPO) was referring to. As it stands, it isn’t easy to say.

The second claim is relatively more straightforward to analyse since it requires comparing policy (policies and programmes) impact under the two administrations. Even so, the choice of instruments to employ in the measurements could be contentious. For instance, should school enrolment be used in evaluating educational policies, or would it be more objective to use the provided education infrastructure?

For economic development, using levels of indebtedness could also be problematic because there are cases where borrowing has been invested and is yielding dividends. In contrast, it has been spent on conspicuous consumption in other cases. These comparisons are helpful because they enrich the discourse on governance and development.

A technical evaluation of the strategic impact of Nkrumah’s and Akufo-Addo’s infrastructural developments will ordinarily involve considering a range of factors to determine their effectiveness and contribution to broader goals—strategic alignment, socio-economic and environmental impacts, infrastructure performance, risk assessment, long-term viability, qualitative and quantitative metrics, and stakeholder analysis. This is considered outside the scope of the discussion.

Nkrumah on the International Stage

Kwame Nkrumah is celebrated as one of Africa’s most remarkable politicians and a pioneering Pan-Africanist. On the world stage, he is highly acknowledged for the following:

Prominent Student Activist in New York City:

During his 10-year stay in the United States, Nkrumah actively participated in student activism. He was a key member at the Pan-African conference in New York in 1944.

Established the African Students Association of America and Canada:

While studying at the University of Pennsylvania, Nkrumah founded this association, encouraging fellow students to make a lasting impact in their respective countries.

Organised the 5th Pan African Congress in Manchester:

Nkrumah was pivotal in convening this influential gathering of African leaders and intellectuals. Kenyatta helped organise the Congress from 15 to 18 October 1945, with W.E.B. Du Bois of the United States in the chair.

His remarkable achievements led to him being acknowledged in various ways:

Man of the Millennium:

In 2000, BBC listeners in Africa voted Nkrumah as their “Man of the Millennium” for his pivotal role in leading Ghana to independence and symbolising freedom for black African countries.

Pride of Africa:

Historians, commentators, and scholars have lauded him as “The Black Star” and “Africa’s Man of Destiny” due to his unwavering commitment to African liberation and unity.

African Liberation and Emancipation:

Kwame Nkrumah was a crucial figure in the African liberation struggle. He advocated for the independence of African nations from colonial rule and, as Ghana’s first president, played a significant role in inspiring and leading other African nations towards emancipation. Nkrumah practicalised this agenda by establishing the Kwame Nkrumah ideological institute at Winneba (or the Kwame Nkrumah Institute of Economics and Political Science) to promote socialism in Ghana and the broader African decolonisation goal by empowering Ghanaians and other African students with knowledge and ideology to contribute to the liberation of the continent from colonial rule. He also set up other infrastructure for training liberation soldiers.

Vision for Unity:

Nkrumah envisioned not only Ghana’s independence but also a united Africa. He believed that only through unity could the continent overcome the legacy of slavery, colonialism, imperialism, and underdevelopment. His dream was to create a federal union of African states, emphasising that “our independence is meaningless unless it is linked up with the total liberation of the African continent.” Nkrumah’s vision of Pan- Africanism and unity laid the foundation for future generations of African leaders to continue the fight for freedom and self-determination across the continent.

Vision of a Strong African Military Power:

Nkrumah strongly advocated for African solutions to African problems. He recognised the urgent need for a unified military planning and defence strategy, including establishing the Joint African High Command (JAHC) and projecting an African military presence in the crisis in Congo Leopoldville, now the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Nkrumah’s legacy extends beyond Ghana and remains an enduring symbol of African resilience, vision, and determination. His pursuit of unity and liberation continues to inspire generations across the continent, as the African Union still tries to pursue his remarkable achievements in realising his vision of African unity and finding African solutions to African problems.

Nkrumah on the National Stage

At home, Kwame Nkrumah was the first President of an independent Ghana and a pivotal figure in the country’s history who left an indelible mark through a series of ambitious infrastructure projects that continue to shape the nation’s development. Here are some significant initiatives:

Leading Member of the United Gold Coast Convention:

He energised Ghana’s political landscape, advocating for “independence and self- determination now” and not in the future.

First Prime Minister of Ghana:

Nkrumah led Ghana (formerly the Gold Coast) to independence in 1957 and became

its inaugural prime minister.

• Expansion of the Ghana Army and Establishment of the Ghana Navy and Ghana Air

Force: Nkrumah expanded the Ghana Army, establishing new Army units, the Ghana

Navy, the Tema Naval Base, and the Ghana Air Force. He constructed new barracks to

accommodate the personnel and built the Ghana Military Academy (GMA) to produce, maintain, and augment a new generation of the Officer Corps.

• Infrastructure Development: From 1957 to 1966, he built new roads, schools, health

facilities, and the massive Volta River dam, which generated electricity for the entire country.

Abosso Glass Factory

2. Accra International

Airport (now Kotoka

International Airport).

3. Accra-Tema Motorway.

4. Adidome Farms.

5. Adomi Bridge.

6. Afienya Flight Training School.

7. Afienya Youth Leadership

Centre.

8. Afife Rice Farms.

9. Agricultural Development Bank

(ADB).

10. Agricultural Produce Storage

Silos.

11. Akasanoma Radio & TV.

12. Akosombo Dam and Volta

River Project.

13. Akosombo Textiles Limited:

14. Akuafo Truck.

15. Asutsuare Farms.

16. Asutsuare Sugar Factory.

17. Bank of Ghana (BOG).

18. Bolgatanga Meat Processing

Factory.

19. Bolgatanga Rice Mill Factory.

20. Bonsa Tyre Factory

21. Brick & Tile Factory.

22. Catering Rest Houses (Sunyani,

Tamale, Ho, etc).

23. Cocoa processing facilities

(expansion).

24. Council for Scientific and

Industrial Research (CSIR).

25. Cutlass Factory.

26. Education: Building educational

trust schools, teacher training

colleges, prestigious

Universities of Science and

Technology, Cape Coast, and

Winneba University Colleges,

including Ajumako School of

Languages, etc.

27. Estates: Airport Residential,

Buokrom, Cantonment, Kanda,

Kaneshie, Korle Gonno,

Kwadaso, Labone, North and

South Suntreso, Osu Ringway,

Patasi, South Labadi, etc.

28. Farms

29. Food Distribution Corporation.

30. Food Production Corporation.

31. Ghana Academy of Arts and

Sciences (GAAS).

32. Ghana Airways Corporation.

33. Ghana Arts and Cultural

Centre(s).

34. Ghana Assembly Press.

35. Ghana Atomic Energy

Commission.

36. Ghana Black Star Line (15

ships).

37. Ghana Bottling Company.

38. Ghana Broadcasting

Corporation (GBC) External

Service.

39. Ghana Broadcasting

Corporation (GBC).

40. Ghana Chocolate Factory.

41. Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB).

42. Ghana Farmers Council.

43. Ghana Farmers Council.

44. Ghana Film Industry.

45. Ghana Film Studio.

46. Ghana Institute of Journalism

(GIJ).

47. Ghana Military Academy

(GMA).

48. Ghana National Construction

Corporation.

49. Ghana National Museum.

50. Ghana National Trading

Corporation (GNTC).

51. Ghana News Agency (GNA)

52. Ghana Publishing Corporation.

53. Ghana Sanyo Radio.

54. Ghana Shipyard and Drydock.

55. Ghana Shoe Factory (Kumasi

Shoe Factory).

56. Ghana Textile Manufacturing

Corporation.

57. Ghana Textile Printing.

58. Ghana Trade Fair Site.

59. GIHOC Distilleries.

60. GIHOC Fibre Products

Company.

61. GIHOC Pharmaceuticals.

62. Hospitals: Tema Government

Hospital and expanding/

upgrading Korle-Bu to a

teaching facility; and Ghana

Medical School.

63. Hotels: Accra Ambassador

Hotel; Akosombo Hotel;

Continental Hotel (Akosombo);

Continental Hotel; Kumasi City

Hotel; Kumasi City Hotel; Tema

Meridian Hotel; Peduase

Lodge; Saltpond Star Hotel;

Takoradi Atlantic Hotel.

64. Improvements to rail and road

networks.

65. Juapong Textiles Limited.

66. Kade Match Factory.

67. Kumasi Central Market.

68. Kumasi Jute Factory.

69. Kumasi Jute Factory.

70. Kumasi Pioneer Biscuit Factory.

71. National Investment Bank

(NIB).

72. Nsawam Cannery.

73. Ohawu Agricultural Centre.

74. Paper, Pens and Pencil Factory.

75. Plant Pool.

76. Pwalugu Tomato Processing.

77. Regional Administrations and

Residences.

78. Saltpond Ceramics.

79. Science and Technology

Museum.

80. South Komenda Sugar Factory

(Komenda Sugar Development

Company Limited).

81. State Construction Corporation

(SCC).

82. State Farms/Dairy Farms.

83. State Hotels and Tourist

Corporation

84. State House (Job 600).

85. State Housing Corporation

(SHC).

86. State Insurance Corporation

(SIC).

87. State Transport Corporation

(STC).

88. Takoradi Flour Mills.

89. Tema Cement Factory.

90. Tema Food Processing Factory.

91. Tema Harbour.

92. Tema Industrial City.

93. Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

94. Tema Steel Company.

95. Tema Textiles Limited.

96. Tomos Motorbike Factory.

97. Trade Unions Congress (TUC).

98. Volta Aluminium Company

(VALCO) Smelter.

99. Wenchi Tomato Factory.

100. Workers Brigade.

101. Zuarungu Meat Processing

Factory.

These projects, with some possible errors, were part of Nkrumah’s vision for Ghana’s rapid industrialisation and modernisation.

Akufo-Addo at the International Stage

While Akufo-Addo has made a mark on both domestic and international stages, his pan-African credentials pale insignificantly compared to Kwame Nkrumah’s. It is also fair to argue that, while Akufo-Addo has his own achievements, Ghana’s historical significance—shaped mainly by Nkrumah—undoubtedly amplifies his voice on the global stage, like other presidents before him. However, it would be an oversimplification to say he derives all his significance from Ghana’s past. His challenge has been to build upon this legacy while addressing contemporary issues facing Ghana, West Africa and Africa.

Within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), he has not been as balanced as expected in upholding the core values and principles of good governance, democratic accountability and unconstitutional government changes. As a two-term ECOWAS chair (September 2020 until July 2022), he missed a rare opportunity to re-invigorate ECOWAS’ stalled process to review the Protocols on Democracy and Good Governance and address the sub-region’s coup and security challenges—Niger (attempted, March 2021), Mali (May and August 2021), Guinea (September 2021), Guinea-Bissau (attempted, February 2022), and Burkina Faso (January and September 2022). The failures and challenges posed by these events remain significant for the entire West African region, arguably contributing to ECOWAS’ deepening and widening rupture since January 2024 when the Alliance of Sahel States (AES)— Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger—decided to leave the bloc.

Akufo-Addo at the National Stage

Akufo-Addo once championed free speech and the rule of law, but he has faced criticism during his tenure as Ghana’s president. He gained prominence in the 1990s by leading protests against a tax increase. His advocacy for people’s rights and free speech positioned him as an ally of democratic values. However, as president, he has been accused of suppressing protests, sometimes violently. Law students, activists, and opposition politicians have faced police force and court injunctions under his administration. Ghana is now grappling with an economic downturn and high taxes. Citizens, once his allies, are now protesting against him, calling his tenure a “disguised dictatorship.” Akufo-Addo’s legacy is uncertain. While he once fought for democratic ideals, his actions in office have raised concerns about civil liberties and dissent.

Domestically, Akufo-Addo has touted the following developmental projects:

Agenda 111 Project:

This aims to construct over 100 health facilities, including regional and psychiatric hospitals. While he has reaffirmed his commitment to completing the “Agenda 111” Hospital Project, 86 district hospitals, two regional psychiatric hospitals, and one western regional hospital are under construction. With an estimated cost for this comprehensive healthcare infrastructure project at $1.765 billion, the average overall completion rate of 89 ongoing projects is 52%.

Since 2017, the government has restored nursing trainee allowances, recruited a record number of healthcare workers, and equipped the Ghana Ambulance Service with 307 ambulances.

Electricity Production:

Although Akufo-Addo has contributed to Ghana’s energy generation capacity, his contribution is lower than that of Nkrumah. His administration has seen a decline in Ghana’s oil production.

Universities/Tertiary Education Institutions:

Akufo-Addo established the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) and turned two University of Development Studies campuses, including Somanya, into autonomous universities.

Akufo-Addo has also made significant strides in the education sector, such as the free SHS policy, the restoration of teacher and nursing trainees’ allowances, and the one–teacher–one– laptop policy, among others. The performance tracker, which showcases the various infrastructural projects executed under the Akufo-Addo government since 2017, has received mixed comments on the authenticity of the over 13,000 listed projects.

Although Akufo-Addo’s investments across various facets of the educational system are expected to benefit educators and students, genuine questions remain about the degree of delivery and implementation and the quality and efficient management of several projects, including infrastructure, books, teaching and learning materials, full payment of allowances and redemption of promises.

Towards a More Qualitative Comparison

In all fairness, while transformative, Nkrumah’s ambitious development projects also contributed to substantial foreign debt. While exact comparative ratios between Nkrumah and Akufo-Addo are challenging due to data availability, it’s essential to recognise that both leaders faced unique economic contexts and challenges.

Further, comparing the external debts of Nkrumah’s and Akufo-Addo’s eras is challenging due to several factors, such as different periods with a vastly changed global economic landscape, population growth, and changed currency and inflation contexts.

Empirically, however, it is remarkable how Nkrumah’s development plan exhibited sound strategic planning and synergies across a broader spectrum of industrial sectors, with an enduring impact and appeal.

On the contrary, much of what Akufo-Addo has claimed to roll out is aimed more at vote-winning than sustainable national development.

Moreover, it is generally acknowledged that Ghana’s debt has increased substantially in recent years during Akufo-Addo’s tenure.

When Nkrumah’s government was overthrown in a military

coup in 1966, Ghana’s external debt was estimated to be around £238 million (in 1966 pounds sterling). Adjusting this amount for inflation would be roughly equivalent to £4.4 billion in 2022, or approximately $5.3 billion. Given that Ghana’s current external debt stands at around $28.4 billion, it is evident that the country’s external debt under Akufo-Addo’s administration is significantly higher than it was during Nkrumah’s time, even after accounting for inflation. The exact ratio is, however, difficult to calculate precisely due to the factors mentioned above.

Conclusion

Finally, while both leaders have made significant contributions, Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s vision, leadership, and impact, globally and nationally, remain unmatched in Ghana’s history. In reality, Nkrumah’s legacy extends beyond Ghana. He inspired independence movements across Africa and symbolised Pan-Africanism and progress. The same cannot be said of Akufo- Addo. Any attempt to compare him with Nana Akufo-Addo was illogical, ill-advised, and misguided. Between the two of them, Nkrumah’s legacies continue to shape Ghana’s trajectory and resonate globally.

References

Agenda 111: 89 hospitals are 52% complete, over 65K persons to be employed – Akufo-Addo. https://www.myjoyonline.com/agenda-111-89-hospitals-are-52-complete-over-65k-persons-to-be- employed-akufo-addo/

Akufo-Addo advocates unified front to combat rising extremism….. https://www.myjoyonline.com/akufo-addo-

advocates-unified-front-to-combat-rising-extremism-political-instability-in-west-africa/

Akufo-Addo outlines top 15 achievements in the Education Sector. https://coverghana.com.gh/akufo-addo- outlines-top-15-achievements-in-the-education-sector/

Akufo-Addo touts achievements in educational sector. https://www.todaygh.com/akufo-addo-touts- achievements-in-educational-sector/

Akufo-Addo’s Full Speech At 72nd UN General Assembly – Modern Ghana. https://www.modernghana.com/news/804337/akufo-addos-full-speech-at-72nd-un-general-assembly.html

Akufo-Addo’s second year as ECOWAS chair ends – Asaase Radio. https://bing.com/search?q=Akuffo+Addo+ECOWAS+chair+end+date+2022

Akufo-Addo’s second year as ECOWAS chair ends – Asaase Radio. https://www.asaaseradio.com/akufo-addos- second-year-as-ecowas-chair-ends/

Akufo-Addo’s tenure as Ecowas Chairman ends | 3News. https://3news.com/news/akufo-addos-tenure-as- ecowas-chairman-ends/

An African High Command: The Search for a Feasible Strategy of Continental Defence. https://www.jstor.org/stable/722122

Comparing Akufo-Addo’s achievements to Dr Kwame Nkrumah: An insulting and grossly misguided comparison. https://metrotvonline.com/comparing-akufo-addos-achievements-to-dr-kwame-nkrumah-an-insulting-and- grossly-misguided-comparison/#google_vignette

Coups in West Africa – a critical analysis of AU and ECOWAS responses https://gga.org/coups-in-west-africa-

a-critical-analysis-of-au-and-ecowas-responses/

ECOWAS Chair: Akufo-Addo ends tenure – Graphic Online. https://www.graphic.com.gh/news/general- news/ghana-news-ecowas-chair-president-ends-tenure.html

Full text: Akufo-Addo’s speech at NPP 2016 manifesto launch – Modern Ghana. https://www.modernghana.com/news/725753/full-text-akufo-addos-speech-at-npp-2016-manifesto- launch.html

Ghana president Akufo-Addo: from democratic darling to anti-protest ….