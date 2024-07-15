Workers’ anger & strike force Akufo-Addo gov’t out of SSNIT hotels sale but…….

The continuous disdain for public sentiments by the Akufo-Addo administration since 2017, concerning its policy was last week met with widespread anger which threatened national security, forcing the government to back down on its intended sale of the four hotels under the business portfolio the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Never in the recent history of this country, had workers’ unions united against a government’s decision, except during the introduction of the Value Added Tax (VAT) by the Jerry Rawlings administration in 1995, leading to the Kume Preko demonstration and the shooting to death of some protesters and onlookers, including a 14-year-old boy by security forces 29 years ago. Ironically, the current President, was an active participant in the protest organized by the Alliance For Change (AFC).

In response to the several sentiments from workers’ union upon workers’ union, SSNIT in an unsigned statement dated July 12, 2024, announced the termination of the sale of the four hotels, saying it had ceased the process, which was intended to transfer 60percent of the state-owned insurance company’s stake in the hotels to a private investor.

But the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), which also announced the strike action on Saturday, remained resolute to participate in the impending strike beginning today, Monday July 15, 2024, by Organised Labour, unless the SSNIT officially communicates its termination of the sale of its four hotels beyond the unsigned letter by Elizabeth Ohene, its Board Chairperson.

The Public Utility Workers Union of TUC-Ghana (PUWU), the General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union of TUC, the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), Teacher Unions, and the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians have all declared a strike against the sale of the hotel to the Agric Minister’s company.

Ahead of the SSNIT’s termination, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Forum for Public Sector Workers and the Ghana Federation of Labour had in a joint statement through Dr Yaw Baah, Secretary General, Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo, chairman and Kenneth Koomson, the Deputy Secretary General respectively declared that all workers stay at home from today Monday, 15th Monday, 2024 over the hotel sale because they found it difficult to understand the turnaround by the NPRA.

Organised Labour, had revealed their meeting with the President, Nana Akufo-Addo on June 25, 2024, and stated that it still stands by its position that the deal to sell the hotels was not in the interest of Ghanaian workers, which it told the President at the meeting.

It went ahead to instruct all workers in Ghana, not to go to work from Monday till SSNIT announces the termination of the deal to sell the shares of the four hotels to Rock City Hotel Limited, which belongs to the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

The GMA, also declared a strike action on the sale of hotels, partially withdrawing its services from today, Monday, July 15, 2024, following the order by Organised Labour for all workers in Ghana to stop working from today.

The doctors noted that the action is to demand the cancellation of the deal for the sale of 60% shares in four hotels of the state-owned SSNIT, including the Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, and Ridge Royal Hotel.

“Organised Labour, of which the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) is a member, has declared an indefinite industrial action. This is to press home the demand for the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to terminate the sale of sixty percent (60%) of its shares in the four (4) hotels,” part of the statement which was issued on Friday, July 12, 2024, reads.



The doctors in the statement signed by Dr Frank Serebour, the GMA President and Dr Richard Selormey, General Secretary, went ahead to give a roadmap for the withdrawal of their services. From Monday, July 15, 2024, to Wednesday, July 17, 2024, the doctors will withdraw all Out Patient Department (OPD) services.



From Thursday, July 18, 2024, to Sunday, July 21, 2024, they will withdraw their emergency services.



From Monday, July 22, 2024, onwards they will withdraw all their services till SSNIT announces the cancellation of the Rock City deal.

Government and Hospital Pharmacists Association GHOSPA declared a strike too through a statement signed by Dr Emmanuel Owusu Owiafe and Richard Ofosu Addai national president and PTAG President respectively. It begins on the 15th of July 2024, just like the others.

The Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, through its president Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo and General Secretary David Tenkorang-Twum respectively, also declared a strike action beginning today, Monday 15, July 2024.

The General Secretary of the General Transport, Petrol Chemical Workers’ Union, Fuseini Iddrisu, also issued notice to its membership to stay away from work from today, Monday, because of the sale of the hotels to the Agric minister’s company.

Health Accounting Staff Association of Ghana in a press statement issued on Friday, declared a partial strike beginning today July 15, 2024, from the OPD to the emergency service from 18th to 21st July 2024, and a total withdrawal on July 22, 2024.

The workers’ anger was sparked by the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, who was accused of taking Ghanaians for granted over the sale of a 60% stake in four SSNIT hotels.



The NPRA on June 28, issued a directive to the SSNIT board, demanding it suspend all processes seeking to engage Rock City Hotel Limited as a strategic investor.

But answering a question on the floor of parliament on July 11, Minister for Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions, disclosed that NPRA, has given SSNIT the green light to proceed with the sale.



“Yes, it is true that NPRA came up with a directive, but I would appreciate it if my brother, my colleague, really read the directive from NPRA. It said it needed to be furnished with all information relating to the sale of the hotels, which SSNIT has since done,” he said.



“So, as a minister, I can tell you on authority that NPRA, has since indicated that they have seen the processes, and they think that SSNIT can go ahead,” the Minister disclosed.



Reacting to the development in an interview with Starr News, the North Tongu lawmaker, stated the Minister is underestimating the anger of Ghanaians.



“The Minister for Employment and Labor Relations is clearly taking the Ghanaian people for granted and he is underestimating our anger. How can the Minister tell us that the NPRA has given SSNIT a green light? As we speak, the transaction advisor, SEM Capital, led by Dr. Sam Mensa, has issued a damning verdict on this transaction. So what kind of review has the NPRA done?” he quizzed.



“Remember we paid good money to the transaction advisor? $491,000, which is over 7 million Ghana cedis. If they won’t listen to the transaction advisor, why are we spending so much money to obtain this advice from the transaction advisor? The transaction advisor is telling us that after reviewing this deal, they find that Rock City has made an offer that other businesses did not have. Rock City has been allowed to pay half and then spread the half over a 24-month period. And that is inside dealing, clear bias, clear discrimination. So, what kind of green light is the NPRA giving?” he added.



As the strike notices pour in, Rock City Hotel Limited, owned by Food and Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong, also issued a statement officially withdrawing its bid to buy 60% shares of four hotels.



In a letter to the Director-General of SSNIT, Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, Rock City, explained that it had decided to pull out of the deal, because the Trust had failed to convince the general public that it was a good deal and in the interest of the country, adding it had to withdraw its bid because the negative commentary on it was likely to affect its future investments.



“At all material times, we believed that we had participated in an internationally competitive bid and were happy to have learned of our success having edged out the 15 other organisations that participated in the process. It therefore came as a total surprise to us that some of your stakeholders have raised concerns about your decision to seek strategic partners for these hotels.



“We have also taken note of ongoing media discussions on your decision to seek strategic investors for these hotels. We have also taken note of your recent media engagements and press statements ostensibly defending your decision to seek a strategic investor. Flowing from all the commentary monitored and the undue negativity that has attended this commentary, we feel you have not done enough to engage all your stakeholders, leading to perceptions that we don’t want associated with our brand. We believe that such negativity is not only injurious to our brand but also jeopardises the success of the investment we intend to make in these hotels,” part of the letter which was dated, Friday, July 12, 2024, reads.



It added, “Therefore, we are writing to inform you of our decision to withdraw our bid and discontinue our pursuit of this investment opportunity. Finally, in the interest of accountability and transparency, we consent to you releasing all or whatever parts of our bid documents for public scrutiny or publish same if it should become necessary.”



Reacting to the Labour Minister’s claims in a joint statement issued on Friday, July 12, 2024, Organised Labour, stated that it still stands by its position that the deal to sell the hotels was not in the interest of Ghanaian workers, which it told President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a meeting on June 25, 2024.



It went ahead to instruct all workers in Ghana not to go to work from today, Monday till SSNIT announces the termination of the deal to sell the shares of the four hotels.

SSNIT was compelled to issue its statement announcing the termination of the sale process of four hotels under its business portfolio to a private investor.



“The Board and Management of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) wish to inform the public that the process to divest 60% of SSNIT’s stake in the hotels has been terminated.



“We wish to assure pensioners, contributors, and the public of our commitment to managing the affairs of the Trust prudently to ensure the sustainability of the Pension Scheme,” the statement signed by the Board Chair of SSNIT, Madam Elizabeth Ohene, said in an unsigned statement.



According to critics, the choice of a company owned by a member of the government was a clear case of conflict of interest, while others argued against the sale of the hotels in principle demanding a competent management system for the hotels.

Interestingly, Bryan Acheampong has disclosed his next move after the company withdrew from the purchase of majority stakes in four hotels belonging to SSNIT, saying he will wrestle Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in the political field.

Shortly after communicating its decision to withdraw its bid to buy the SSNIT Hotels, saying it has become necessary to protect the image of the company, the Agric Minister, went on Citi News and accused the North Tongu MP of targeting him in his campaign to stop the sale of SSNIT Hotels to his Rock City Hotel.

“He [Ablakwa) said this whole thing is not about Rock City. Yes, it’s about me and I have intercepted documents about him going after Rock City and it is not about SSNIT. It’s not about the interest of the hotels, but it’s about politics and it’s about his hate. We are going to play on the turf of politics.

He is doing politics, it has nothing to do with the hotels and it’s pure politics. “We are all going to play the politics from today,” Bryan Acheampong, who is also Minister of Food and Agriculture said.

On the same platform, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said he was not bothered by the comments of Bryan Acheampong, describing them as empty threats.

He said his focus is to continue a campaign that will ensure the government stops all state capture and takes its hands off SSNIT Hotels.

“I’ve always said that this has nothing to do with one individual. What if we wake up tomorrow morning and the sons of Freddie Blay announce that they are stepping in to take over from where Rock City left off? The principle is that these hotels should not be sold.

“So the Rock City withdrawal does not address the fundamental issues. We want the government, we want SSNIT, we want the president to announce that they are taking their hands off these hotels,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said.

In an interview with Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issueon Channel One TV on Saturday,the GMA’s General Secretary, Dr Richard Selormey, emphasized that their members will today withdraw Outpatient Department (OPD) services and emergency services.

He also stressed that, their decision remains in effect until a contrary instruction is communicated by Organised Labour.

“We have not heard any contrary directive or decision from Organised Labour, neither have we received any formal communication from SSNIT. For now, all [SSNIT] communication people have sighted on social media are rumours.

“I believe that SSNIT knows that the proper thing to do is to formally communicate properly to Organised Labour…We believe SSNIT knows what to do is to reach out to Organised Labour, so as we speak, the status quo remains, the statement holds. When SSNIT does what is necessary, Organised Labour will reconvene quickly, make a decision and communicate to our members.

“Today is available, tomorrow Sunday is available, probably early morning of Monday is available. From July 15-17, OPD services will be withdrawn, it is subsequent to that emergency services will be withdrawn, and July 22, is what we have agreed to withdraw all services.

“It is not our wish that this should go on. I think they should be asking the other side that is the government or SSNIT to actually do the right thing by formally communicating their decisions and providing evidence of the same to Organised Labour for us to quickly reconvene, and take the decision and communicate same to our members and the public.