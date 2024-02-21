Ghanaian social media influencer Hajia 4Reall pleads guilty to romance scams

.. Ordered to pay 2 million dollars in restitution

Ghanaian social media influencer Hajia 4Reall, whose real name is Mona Faiz Montrage, has pleaded guilty to charges related to romance scams and has been ordered to pay $2 million in restitution. In addition, she faces a maximum of five years in prison.

The popular Instagram personality was accused of defrauding individuals by posing as a love interest and persuading them to send money. According to reports, she used her large following on social media to gain the trust of her victims before scamming them out of substantial amounts of money.

Hajia 4Reall’s guilty plea and sentencing have come as a shock to many of her fans and followers, who have long admired her glamorous lifestyle and fashion sense. However, this case serves as a reminder that influencers are not immune to legal repercussions for their actions.

The court’s decision to order the restitution and potential prison sentence sends a strong message that scams and other criminal activities will not be tolerated, even if committed by individuals with a large online presence. As the case continues to unfold, many will be closely watching to see how this high-profile influencer’s legal troubles will impact her career and reputation.

