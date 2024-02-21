Major 1Major Politics

Majority Leader resigns after 28 years in parliamentary leadership

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the longstanding leader of the NPP parliamentary caucus, has resigned as the Majority Leader. 

The announcement came, following a meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo on the evening of February 21, 2024, and the resignation is effective immediately.

During a caucus gathering at the Jubilee House, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, revealed his decision. 

The anticipated successor is Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu in the Central Region.

Additional changes within the caucus are expected to be disclosed shortly, as reported by The Herald.

More Read

Bawumia announces NPP manifesto committee, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in-charge

Ashanti MPs Tie Akufo-Addo’s hands against majority side shakeup
Afenyo-Markin leads NPP Majority caucus in Parliament
NPP primaries: Quit and allow Bawumia to be the flagbearer if possible – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to aspirants

It remains unclear, whether Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s resignation, will also lead to him stepping down as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. 

Serving in Parliament since 1996 on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) ticket, representing Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has opted not to contest in the upcoming election.

Prior to his resignation, the NPP’s parliamentary front faced division, with some Ashanti Region MPs, supporting Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

However, arguments favoring regional balance and the need for a fresh leader in the August House, prevailed. 

Notably, the NPP already has a general secretary and a national organizer from the Ashanti Region, and the flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is contemplating selecting an Asante as his running mate.

There is a belief that, appointing someone from the Central Region, may garner electoral benefits for the ruling party in that region during this year’s polls.

Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken the initiative with Ato Forson as the Minority Leader, while their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, is steadfast in maintaining Prof. Nana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, also from the Central region, as his running mate.

Pictures from the meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo, portrayed a very friendly atmosphere.

You Might Also Like

Bawumia announces NPP manifesto committee, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in-charge

Ashanti MPs Tie Akufo-Addo’s hands against majority side shakeup

Afenyo-Markin leads NPP Majority caucus in Parliament

NPP primaries: Quit and allow Bawumia to be the flagbearer if possible – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to aspirants

Share this Article
Previous Article Ghanaian social media influencer Hajia 4Reall pleads guilty to romance scams
Next Article Bawumia announces NPP manifesto committee, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in-charge
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Bawumia announces NPP manifesto committee, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in-charge
Major 1 Major Politics
Majority Leader resigns after 28 years in parliamentary leadership
Major 1 Major Politics
Ghanaian social media influencer Hajia 4Reall pleads guilty to romance scams
Entertainment Major 2
NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama to Host 2024 Policy Dialogue in Eastern Region
Major 2 Major Politics
Lost your password?