Majority Leader resigns after 28 years in parliamentary leadership

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the longstanding leader of the NPP parliamentary caucus, has resigned as the Majority Leader.

The announcement came, following a meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo on the evening of February 21, 2024, and the resignation is effective immediately.

During a caucus gathering at the Jubilee House, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, revealed his decision.

The anticipated successor is Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu in the Central Region.

Additional changes within the caucus are expected to be disclosed shortly, as reported by The Herald.

It remains unclear, whether Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s resignation, will also lead to him stepping down as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

Serving in Parliament since 1996 on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) ticket, representing Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has opted not to contest in the upcoming election.

Prior to his resignation, the NPP’s parliamentary front faced division, with some Ashanti Region MPs, supporting Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

However, arguments favoring regional balance and the need for a fresh leader in the August House, prevailed.

Notably, the NPP already has a general secretary and a national organizer from the Ashanti Region, and the flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is contemplating selecting an Asante as his running mate.

There is a belief that, appointing someone from the Central Region, may garner electoral benefits for the ruling party in that region during this year’s polls.

Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken the initiative with Ato Forson as the Minority Leader, while their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, is steadfast in maintaining Prof. Nana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, also from the Central region, as his running mate.

Pictures from the meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo, portrayed a very friendly atmosphere.