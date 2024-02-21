Major 1Major Politics

Bawumia announces NPP manifesto committee, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in-charge

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who tendered his resignation this evening as the leader of the Majority caucus in Parliament, has now assumed the role of the governing New Patriotic Party’s 2024 Manifesto Committee Chairman.

The NPP presidential candidate’s office, has announced that Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, will be assisting him, while Evron Hughes, will serve as the secretary to the Committee.

Other notable individuals contributing to the NPP Manifesto Committee, include Tony Oteng Gyasi of Tropical Cable, former MP for New Juabeng North, Dr Assibey Yeboah, former law school director, Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang, William Oppong-Bio, amongst others playing distinctive roles.

