Sammy Gyamfi endorses Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as NDC’s Running Mate for 2024 Elections

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has endorsed Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as the Running Mate for the NDC’s flagbearer, John Mahama in the upcoming 2024 general elections with an optimistic vision for the future.

Sammy Gyamfi, shared this development on his Facebook wall, describing Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as a woman of substance, integrity, and character and portrays her as a formidable force within the party.

With faith in divine intervention, he confidently predicts that, she will become Ghana’s first female Vice President, commencing her duties on January 7, 2025.

Highlighting her honourable qualities, Mr Gyamfi, believes Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, will play a crucial role alongside the Nation Builder, John Dramani Mahama, and the NDC.

The NDC National Communication Officer,added that their shared objective is to rescue the nation from what they perceive as a regime marked by ineptitude, insensitivity, corruption, wastefulness, nepotism, and a lack of productivity under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government.

Emphasizing unity and collaboration, Mr Gyamfi, expressed the collective determination to work together and build the Ghana of their dreams, not only for the present, but also for future generations, pointing out that the NDC, aims to create a vibrant and inclusive society where the aspirations of all citizens can be realized.

He further stated that, as this news continues to circulate, many eyes will be focused on Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and the NDC, with both supporters and critics eagerly awaiting the unfolding of events leading up to the 2024 general elections.