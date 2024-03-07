Major 1Politics

BREAKING: NDC National Executive Committee officially confirms Naana Jane as Mahama’s running mate

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has confirmed Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of the flagbearer of the party for the 2024 elections.

She will assist John Dramani Mahama in that bid.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party and its Council of Elders confirmed Prof Opoku-Agyemang as the vice-presidential candidate of the party after former President Mahama presented her name to them as his choice for the position on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

More soon …

