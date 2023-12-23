Protozoa gears up for Suhum seat, picks nomination forms

The Director of Political Affairs at the Office of the Chief of Staff at Ghana’s Presidency, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, has picked nomination forms to contest to become a Parliamentary candidate in the upcoming primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region.

He picked the forms on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at the NPP Suhum Constituency office and is expected to file same soon.

Mr Bekoe, popularly called ‘Protozoa’ bowed to excessive pressure from the constituents who made numerous calls on some prominent people to compel him to contest to become the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

Out of respect which is the hallmark of Mr Bekoe, he heeded the calls of the constituents and decided to enter into the race to become the Parliamentary candidate for Suhum in the 2024 elections.

The constituents were extremely elated when word went round that Mr Bekoe, had finally decided to be in the contest.

The affable young man, who is part and parcel of Suhum, has been instrumental in making the NPP a force to reckon with in area, which has endeared him to the rank and file of the party and the constituents.

He is seen by the Constituency Executives and the people of the area as someone who knows the problems of the area and has the right contacts to help develop the area.

Mr Bekoe avails himself to the people and participates in the activities of the area and is every time ready to listen to the problems of the people and to fashion out solutions.

The NPP, has scheduled January 27, 2024 for primaries to elect Parliamentary candidates for the areas where the party currently has MPs, after organizing one in the orphan constituencies.