GeneralMajor 2

Bawku: Gumguum inaugurated to aid development

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

A group of people from different ethnic backgrounds within the Kusaug traditional area, have come together to launch a movement called GUMGUUM.

GUMGUUM which literally means “togetherness” is expected to be a major tool in uniting the people of the area.

The agenda for the organization is to help bring education and development to the area. According to them, most of the people, especially women and children are vulnerable to some of the major challenges their communities are faced with and this movement would help reduce some of them.

The Bawku area, has gone backward in terms of development since 2021, due to the conflict in the area.

Major developmental projects that were underway in the area got halted due to the violence and existing ones got abandoned

More Read

Five people in critical condition after gun men attack vehicles at Walewale.

Ghana condemns Hamas attacks on Israel; urges restraint in the conflict
Bawku: Outrage as police provides security protection to wanted ‘parallel’ chief.
Bawku NPP: aspirant calls for clean campaign

President for the movement, Dr Joseph Ayembilla, in his statement, indicated that they are going to work hard to bring development to every part of the area and that would go down to benefit everyone devoid of ethnicity, religion or any background.

He promised to bring everyone in the Kusaug area under one umbrella for peace and development.

You Might Also Like

Five people in critical condition after gun men attack vehicles at Walewale.

Ghana condemns Hamas attacks on Israel; urges restraint in the conflict

Bawku: Outrage as police provides security protection to wanted ‘parallel’ chief.

Bawku NPP: aspirant calls for clean campaign

Share this Article
Previous Article Protozoa gears up for Suhum seat, picks nomination forms
Next Article How embattled Central Bank Governor of Nigeria hid billions of cash in 593 foreign accounts
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Jim Ratcliffe buys 25% stake in struggling Manchester United
Major 1 Sports
Lecturer accuses NPP Executives of taking bribes to undermine electoral processes
Major 1 Major Politics
John Mahama to review free SHS in 100 days if elected in 2024
General Major 2
Dr Boako joins MP race to save Tano North from slipping to NDC
Major 1 Politics
Lost your password?