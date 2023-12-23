Bawku: Gumguum inaugurated to aid development

A group of people from different ethnic backgrounds within the Kusaug traditional area, have come together to launch a movement called GUMGUUM.

GUMGUUM which literally means “togetherness” is expected to be a major tool in uniting the people of the area.

The agenda for the organization is to help bring education and development to the area. According to them, most of the people, especially women and children are vulnerable to some of the major challenges their communities are faced with and this movement would help reduce some of them.

The Bawku area, has gone backward in terms of development since 2021, due to the conflict in the area.

Major developmental projects that were underway in the area got halted due to the violence and existing ones got abandoned

President for the movement, Dr Joseph Ayembilla, in his statement, indicated that they are going to work hard to bring development to every part of the area and that would go down to benefit everyone devoid of ethnicity, religion or any background.

He promised to bring everyone in the Kusaug area under one umbrella for peace and development.