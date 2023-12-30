Bawku: Samanpiid Festival celebrated in a peaceful atmosphere

The chiefs and people of the Kusaug traditional area, have celebrated the Samanpiid festival in a peaceful atmosphere on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

The Bawku Naba and overlord of the Kusaug traditional area, his majesty Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka ll, tasked the youth of the area to put a stop to using social media to provoke others.

He entreated everyone to adapt to measures that would promote peace, rather than promoting violence.

In a government delegation, the minister for chieftaincy, Asamoah Boateng Boateng led the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Abdulai Abanga and a host of others.

The vice president Alhaji Mahmudu Bawumia in a speech read on his behalf by the minister for chieftaincy affairs, Asamoah Boateng, stated that his promise to the Bawku Naba on helping to maintain peace in the area, still stands.

Members of parliaments for the Kusaug traditional area in a statement read by Mahama Ayariga stated clearly Kusasis should focus on maintaining peace in their land and that no one can become chief of Bawku if the person is not a Kusasi. He stated that, peace should reign for development to prevail in the area.