John Mahama and Lordina celebrate Afua Asantewaa for Sing-A- Thon achievement

Dear Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, 

Lordina and I congratulate you on your valiant achievement with the Sing-A-Thon Guinness World Record Attempt. 

While we await the validation of your remarkable effort, we join all Ghanaians to celebrate your dedication, talent, and perseverance.

We are immensely proud to see you make history. Your passion for singing and commitment to promoting Ghanaian music worldwide is a significant inspiration to us all.

While your success is a personal triumph, it is also a source of pride for all Ghanaians. We wish you all the best in your future endeavours and are confident you will continue to achieve great things. 

You have proven that anything is possible with hard work and determination, and we do not doubt that you will continue to reach new heights. 

Once again, congratulations on this phenomenal accomplishment, and may you continue to shine. 

John Dramani Mahama

