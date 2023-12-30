BusinessMajor 1

YEA CEO Kofi Baah Agyapong writes

 Agenda for Jobs 

We’re thrilled to announce the upcoming commissioning of two residential and vocational training facilities tailored for our hardworking Kayayei.

As part of the commitment to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s vision of empowering women, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is set to provide vocational skills training to our resilient sisters and mothers, aiming to uplift their lives and create meaningful opportunities.

The training programme will encompass diverse disciplines such as electrical work, tailoring, soap making, ICT, and more.

But that is not all! After completion, the YEA has strategic plans in place to equip them with essential tools (Start-up kits) and offer a monthly stipend. This support aims to cushion them financially, complementing the income they’ll earn from their newfound skills.

YEA has created direct jobs for Young Ghanaians

YEA launches strategic business initiative at Sunyani today
Bawumia launches YEA’s business & employment assistance programme Monday
YEA gets GH¢120  million for disbursement 

Just like Afua Asantewaa of the sing-a-thon fame, it is our hope to inculcate the spirit of resilience, perseverance and the can-do-spirit in our Kayayei.

Stay tuned for more updates as we work together to empower and uplift our Kayayei community! 

