Youth Employment Agency & Guinness Ghana sign MoU

…To train 200 hospitality professionals

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, to offer skills training for 200 young hospitality professionals under the Learning for Life Programme.

This initiative, is to help create more jobs and help in doing business the right way, amid a commitment to championing diversity, and to create an inclusive and thriving tourism industry.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Deputy CEO of YEA, Alhaji Bashiru Ibrahim, indicated that Guinness Ghana as a private institution, has impacted lives over the past 50 to 60 years, hence its Learning for Life Programme is an added advantage to its portfolio of the many things they have in stock for youth development.

According to him, the YEA, has the mandate to facilitate and coordinate employment of the youth of the country, giving skills training, and life-changing opportunities and making the young person stay on the job for a long time.

This, he said, they have achieved as the YEA is partnering with African Industrial Solution to train over 20000 young people in so many job areas. “This is an area which is ongoing,” he said.

Alhaji Bashiru Ibrahim, also averred that; the YEA has also partnered with the National Insurance Commission (NIC) to assist young people by training over 6000 young people.

“The YEA through other agencies has trained over 10,000 artisans, “

As we speak in the next two weeks, the Vice President, will be announcing some skills training for Kayayes.

Over 5000 Kayayes, will be trained in baking, pedicure and manicure, among others. This is an initiative under the YEA job creation strategies,” he noted.

He lauded Guinness Ghana PLC for the Learning for Life programme and believes that the 200 young people who would be trained would acquire skills that can build them for employment not only in Ghana but in any part of Africa.

Alhaji Bashiru Ibrahim said, the programme is not tailored towards the Ghanaian market alone but global skills enabling the beneficiaries to meet the standard and apply for the job anywhere across the world.

He encouraged Guinness to roll out more training programmes; assuring Guinness Ghana PLC of its readiness to partner with them to implement the programmes to change the lives of young people.

On her part, Felicite Nson, Managing Director of Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (GGBPLC) said the company is committed to championing diversity, and to creating an inclusive and thriving tourism industry.

He noted that the company presents diversity as a major part of their operations and they believe the most inclusive and diverse culture reflects their conservatives and makes way for better business.

“This is why the announcement today is exciting for us as it was the birth of our Learning for Life programme in line with the spirit of progress and missions working to provide skills and resources to employ over 1000 people,” she said.

She averred that Learning for Life is for those seeking employment in those parts to help solve life’s problems and provide equal access to sources of jobs and incomes.

According to Felicite Nson, Learning for Life started in Latin America in 2008 and since then their programme has reached more than 200,000 people.

The programme is gender inclusive by design which means they put in place measures that reduce barriers to women accessing the skills resources and opportunities they provide.

She noted that they offer training and also make room for online and all different options in the programme and opens the opportunity for members of the society to take part.

The programme is to provide individuals with the skills and training that they need to succeed.

“The experience and mentorship of participants will get them the knowledge and confidence to accept; I believe that education is the key to unlocking opportunities and potential for achieving success by investing in programmes like this, we are investing in the future of our community and creating a brighter tomorrow.”

She urged all to embrace this opportunity with so much enthusiasm and dedication.

Tapatheo Amu Nyamekye, Head trainer at Diageo Bar Academy said the ‘Learning for Life’ is a training for hospitality professionals and will give opportunities for skills development and opportunities for progress to people who otherwise would have been silent.

“This ensures progress of the individual and community acceleration. I feel proud and inspired to be called upon to share our experiences and to give the useful skills training that can help build quality something that is quite clear to our hearts.”