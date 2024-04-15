Youth Employment Agency delegation makes waves at Impact Hub New York

Kofi Agyapong, representing the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has captivated a global audience at Impact Hub in New York, shedding light on the agency’s relentless efforts to combat youth unemployment in sub-Saharan Africa.

Mr Agyapong, speaking passionately, acknowledged the uphill battle yet to be fought, navigating through funding challenges, while showcasing YEA’s innovative initiatives such as Community Protection Assistants, Community Health Workers, and Prison Office Assistants.

Collaborations with esteemed partners, including Afarinick, Inzag, insurance companies, and now Guinness Ghana Limited, have bolstered YEA’s efforts towards sustainable youth employment.

Among their triumphs, Agyapong highlighted the impactful Business & Employment Assistance Programme (BEAP), set to provide salary support to over 10,000 businesses directly.

The agency’s support extends to nurturing the garment industry, empowering over 500 micro, medium, and small-scale apparel companies alongside 40 major garment enterprises, offering extensive training opportunities in dress-making.

Underpinning their commitment to skills development, YEA, has trained approximately 10,000 youth across ten trade areas, laying the foundation for lifelong empowerment.

Despite challenges, Agyapong reaffirmed YEA’s unwavering dedication to reshaping Ghana’s employment landscape, vowing to lead the charge in eradicating unemployment one success story at a time.