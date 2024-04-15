SSNIT in disarray over D-G’s dismissal

…Presidency forced to explain; board angry

Some interesting developments, have emerged from the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) following the dismissal of its Director-General, forcing the Presidency for the first time to jump into explanation over a dismissal.

Government insiders, say the SSNIT board chaired by Madam Elizabeth Ohene, is angry for not being consulted ahead of the dismissal.

The presidency had always maintained it owes no one any explanation over an appointment or a dismissal, but Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang’s case appears different, having been forced to state through its Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, to clarify that the dismissal was not due to misconduct or malfeasance.

The shocking termination of Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang’s employment and the appointment of Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, who takes over today, Monday, April 15, has also led to the resignation of the deputy Director-General in-charge of Finance and Administration, Michael Addo.

Aside from the harsh tone of the President’s letter sacking Dr Ofori-Tenkorang, the Akufo-Addo government is embroiled currently, facing accusations of nepotism with the appointment of the son of the former Senior Minister and now Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, as his replacement.

The tone of the letter dated April 9, and signed by President’s Executive Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante, sparked speculations regarding the abrupt change in leadership within SSNIT, which without doubt had stayed out of controversy under the Dr Ofori-Tenkorang administration.

But the termination letter which went viral last week, suggested that the Director-General, 59, had misconducted himself and thus given only a 7-day packing order to hand over his duties to Mr Osafo-Maafo by Monday, April 15.

“Reference is made to your appointment letter dated 1st July 2019, issued by the Public Services Commission. In accordance with paragraph 8 of the said appointment letter, I regret to inform you that the President has terminated your appointment effective 15th April, 2024 with three (3) months’ salary in lieu of notice.

“You are directed to hand over your office to Mr Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo and proceed to collect any terminal benefits you may be entitled to”.

The Herald’s sources at the Public Services Commission have revealed that paragraph 8 of Dr Ofori-Tenkorang’s appointment letter had mentioned that the President, reserved the right to dismiss the SSNIT boss for a stated misconduct thus implying that last week’s termination was because he was involved in wrongdoing.

However, the Presidency in a statement on Saturday, April 13 explained the reasons behind the dismissal of the SSNIT boss.

The statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, clarified that Dr Ofori-Tenkorang’s dismissal was not due to misconduct or malfeasance.

Despite rumours suggesting that his dismissal was due to misconduct, the Presidency, claims that Dr Ofori-Tenkorang’s departure is part of the ongoing restructuring initiated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Presidency, further stated that President Akufo-Addo, is pleased with Dr Ofori-Tenkorang’s performance, as the institution experienced significant transformation under his leadership.

Interestingly, Michael Addo, a deputy Director-General of SSNIT in charge of Finance and Administration, even before Dr Ofori-Tenkorang’s handing over, has resigned from office.

The Daily Guide reports a bad blood existed between Mr Addo and Bosempem Osafo-Maafo, who were both serving as deputy Directors under Dr Tenkorang, hence his decision to quit his position, following the promotion of the latter to the topmost position at the state owned-company.

Mr Addo, is said to have tendered in his resignation shortly after Dr Ofor-Tenkorang, the outgoing Director-General presented his handing over notes to the SSNIT Board chaired by Madam Elizabeth Ohene on Friday, April 12, 2024, before the Monday, April 15, deadline given by the President in his dismissal letter.



Pearl Nana Ama Darko, the Deputy Director-General for Operations and Benefits of SSNIT, was reassigned to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to serve as the Commissioner for Support Services.



One Juliana Kpedekpo, has been named as replacement of Pearl Nana Ama Darko to be Deputy Director-General for the Operations and Benefits role.



President Akufo-Addo is yet to nominate a new Deputy Director-General for Investment and Development.

Michael Addos’s position as deputy Director-General of SSNIT in charge of Finance and Administration, is also currently vacant.