YEA moves to train 21,000 youth in various vocations 

In another exciting move, the management of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), will today launch a groundbreaking initiative; Youth in Brick Production and Construction Programme.

With an ambitious vision, YEA, aims to train 10,000 young individuals in various trade areas, spanning masonry, carpentry, plumbing, and more. However, the Agency’s efforts extend beyond mere training.

In collaboration with the Building and Road Research Institute of Ghana (BRRI), YEA, is taking strides to provide specialized skills training, aiming to revolutionize the construction industry in Ghana.

YEA’s objective is crystal clear: to empower 21,000 youths with the necessary skills not only to support their families but also to make substantial contributions to national development.

It’s time to bridge the skills gap and enhance professionalism within the building industry.

“Let’s seize this opportunity to reclaim our space in construction. Together, we will showcase the talent and dedication of Ghanaian artisans,” the agency urged. “Join us in shaping a brighter future for Ghana!”

