LEKMA receives more diabetic equipment from Guangong Chinese Hosptal

By Patrick Biddah

The Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly ( LEMKA) hospital, has taken delivery of medical supplies from the Guangong Second Provincial General hospital, to aid in the treatment and management of complications arising out of diabetes.

The supplies, include a skin drafting specialized equipment to be used on diabetes patients with wounds on their foot.

The President of the China Guangong Second Provincial General Hospital, Mr Qu Hongyin, who spoke at a ceremony on March 14, 2024 to hand over the items to the hospital , indicated that they are committed to providing support to improve the health of patients at the hospital.

He said, they would still do what it takes to provide the needed equipment for the Lekma Hospital to fully operate, in order to meet the medical needs of its patients.

Commissioned in 2010, the Lekma hospital which was built by the Chinese government, has been working on exchange programmes with the Guangong Second Provincial General Hospital.

The donation of the medical supplies, also formed part of the opening of the Lekma hospital diabetic foot and chronic wound treatment center located within the Lekma hospital at Teshie in Accra .

The Chairman of the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies, Mr Tang Hong, who was at the ceremony, gave a brief remarks during which he said, the collaboration between Lekma and its counterpart in China, would go and long way to train and produce more disease specialists.

According to him , diabetes is a global concern and therefore, called on other institutions to come on board.

Receiving the equipment, the Medical Superintendent of the Lekma hospital, Dr Akua Gyimah-Asante, expressed gratitude to the Chinese people for their continues support.

She said, the relationship between the two institutions, have seen medical practitioners posted to Ghana every year to work at Lekma.

Last year’s team of 12 medical doctors are expected, however, to leave this month to make way for a new batch.

Many of these doctors are specialists in heart, ear, paediatrics and many other disease areas.