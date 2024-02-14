Chef Faila visits Lordina Mahama

In a heartwarming gesture of gratitude, Chef Faila, paid a visit to former First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama to express her appreciation for the tremendous support received during her Cook-A-thon Attempt in Tamale last December.

Mrs. Mahama, not only equipped Chef Faila with Jordin cookware and essential kitchen accessories, but also made a personal appearance at the event grounds to show her unwavering support.

The former First Lady’s presence, added a special touch to the occasion, emphasizing her genuine interest in culinary endeavors.

During the visit, Chef Faila conveyed her deep gratitude for the generous contributions from Mrs. Mahama and the Lordina Foundation.

The young chef was, particularly touched by the kindness extended towards her culinary journey.

In a shared moment of passion for the culinary arts, Lordina expressed her admiration for Chef Faila’s dedication to her craft.

This encounter highlighted the intersection of shared interests and the positive impact of support within the community.

Chef Faila concluded the visit with heartfelt thanks, recognizing Mrs. Mahama’s kindness and generosity.

The bond formed between the chef and the former First Lady serves as a testament to the uplifting power of collaboration and encouragement in pursuing one’s passion.